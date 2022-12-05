After more than three years of extensions, the Department of Homeland Security has once again pushed back the enforcement of REAL IDs. This means folks will have until May 7, 2025 to prepare for these rules regarding entry to domestic flights and some governmental buildings.

REAL IDs are a form of identification meant to provide more security in U.S. airports after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 and will require folks to provide four pieces of identification to receive this ID. According to the legislation, these forms of identification should include a passport or birth certificate, a Social Security card or tax return, and two documents proving proof of residence, such as a mortgage or rental receipt and a utility bill.



Wilkin County Reporter

