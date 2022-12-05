After more than three years of extensions, the Department of Homeland Security has once again pushed back the enforcement of REAL IDs. This means folks will have until May 7, 2025 to prepare for these rules regarding entry to domestic flights and some governmental buildings.
REAL IDs are a form of identification meant to provide more security in U.S. airports after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 and will require folks to provide four pieces of identification to receive this ID. According to the legislation, these forms of identification should include a passport or birth certificate, a Social Security card or tax return, and two documents proving proof of residence, such as a mortgage or rental receipt and a utility bill.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state agencies have had trouble catching up on driver’s license issuance. This backlog may have meant folks who weren’t able to get an appointment in time would be barred from any domestic travel until they received the correct documents.
Adults with no interest in domestic flights will not need these forms of identification and won’t need to plan on scheduling an appointment. Children under 18 will not need a REAL ID either, however, they must be accompanied by an adult with acceptable identification for the form of travel.
This does not change rules regarding international travel; travelers will still be required to bring their passport.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.