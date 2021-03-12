Rebuilding Richland, Wilkin counties through housing

Wilkin County, Minnesota, is considering spending $4-$6 million of the $14 million they will receive from the FM Diversion Authority settlement on housing, county economic development authority member and commissioner Dennis Larson said at a Thursday, March 11 meeting.
Larson serves on the Joint Powers Authority with fellow Wilkin County Commissioner Lyle Hovland and Richland County Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Sid Berg. Richland County plans to dedicate around $8 million of their portion of the settlement to the same cause.
The Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) would act as a general contractor, decreasing the profit incentive and, in turn, keeping new houses more affordable. By taking contracting out of the private sector, the county can get more houses on the ground, Larson said.
The plan for the settlement money is to use it to build the counties’ tax bases, EDA member and Wilkin County commissioner Eric Klindt said. If Wilkin County decides to move forward with housing development, they would plan to build in all the county’s municipalities, not just the county seat of Breckenridge.
“What we’ve lost over the last 15 years is just an astronomical number of people, and that translates down into loss for school districts, and we want to get that back or at least maintain it because we continue to hemorrhage people,” Larson said.
The Breckenridge Port Authority recently discussed building their own spec home on a budget of $150,000, but the idea met resistance from port authority members who said the budget was far too low to build a desirable entry-level home.
“It’s that duty of trying to manage a construction project with a board that’s not really geared up for that. It’s not really their duty in the first place,” Larson said.
What the Port Authority can do is sell lots to SVEDA, Larson said. Then, SVEDA can hire experts, build the homes and put them on the market.
EDA member George Schuler argued the county is losing people not because of a lack of housing, but because of a lack of amenities.
“I don’t disagree with you that there isn’t availability for people to buy the next level homes and what not, but at the same time, we’re not really giving people a reason to come back here either,” Schuler said.
Schuler said most of downtown Breckenridge is boarded up. If families want something to do on the weekend, they go to Fargo-Moorhead or Fergus Falls, Minnesota, he said. He suggested putting some of the money toward marketing or enhancing the towns.
“We need to make the community more attractive, but how you do that, it’s not the easiest question to answer,” Larson said.
There is a housing and desirability problem, but that’s why the plan is to use only a portion of the settlement money on housing, EDA Chair Sheri Friederichs said. There should be a wide array of people involved in the decision making process of how the money is spent, she said.
The Wilkin County Board determined the final decisions will be up to them, however, they have been setting up a large subcommittee made up of community members, Klindt said.
Housing development ideas will be presented at a Housing Summit in Hankinson, North Dakota, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Richland County has already determined $8 million of their settlement will be allocated to housing, so the meeting will focus on how the community can benefit from the dollars and why it’s important that the money be invested.
“It’s an eyeopener as to what we’ve lost in these communities,” Larson said. “Everywhere east and west of Fargo-Moorhead has gained, but south has not, and we need to turn that around.”
