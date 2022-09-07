Reckless driving: What is it? How can I stop it? How do I respond?

Editor’s Note: Last year, in response to reader requests, we reminded the public about reckless driving and its dangers. This year, we include new comments from Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson along with the original article. We’re doing this as a public service.
What is reckless driving?
Under the North Dakota Century Code, reckless driving occurs when a person driving a vehicle does so in disregard of others’ rights and safety. It also occurs when drivers do so without due caution and the circumspection and at a speed or in a manner so as to endanger or be likely to endanger and person or the property of another.
Can reckless driving happen in my community?
“The biggest thing we deal with this time of year is school bus safety,” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said. “If the crossing arm is out, don’t be passing the bus. You are required to stop, whether you’re behind them or approaching them.”
Thorsteinson also reminds the public that there is no exception to the no passing zone on 11th Street North near Wahpeton High School. The no passing zone is located near an often active crosswalk.
What is the penalty for reckless driving?
In North Dakota, reckless driving is automatically a class B misdemeanor. That includes a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Should the reckless driving cause or inflict injury to a person, the charge is raised to aggravated reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor-level crime. Class A misdemeanors have maximum penalties of 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
What does reckless driving include?
As defined by idrivesafely.com, reckless driving includes:
• driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol
• racing other vehicles
• passing on blind curves
• swerving and cutting in and out of lanes
• passing school buses with their stop signs down
• going around railroad barriers
• running a red light or stop sign
• speeding at a high amount of miles per hour
How should I respond to reckless driving?
In the event of or following any emergency or potentially unsafe situation, individuals should share all relevant information with law enforcement. This includes when and where it happened or is happening, what any vehicle or driver looked or looks like and anything else that is relevant. Being prompt is recommended.
Can reckless driving happen by accident?
Each new education year brings new students to the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area, Thorsteinson said. Wahpeton has several one-way streets, which might be confusing for people getting accustomed to the local roads, especially amid the current construction season. Thorsteinson stressed alertness for all drivers and compassion from local drivers as the newcomers get used to their community.
How does the public feel about reckless driving?
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety continues to get reactions and data from American drivers. A 2016 poll found that 87 percent of drivers engaged in some form of reckless driving, most commonly driving while distracted.
Distracted or aggressive?
AAA’s 2020 report on traffic safety culture included these findings:
• drivers involved in one or more crashes in the past two years are significantly more likely to engage in any type of self-reported distracted or aggressive driving behaviors
• approximately 64 percent of drivers perceive speeding on a residential street as dangerous
• over 86 percent of drivers said speeding through a red light is very or extremely dangerous, with 52 percent saying they think police would catch a driver for doing so
• more than 76 percent of drivers support a law against holding and talking on a cellphone while driving; nearly 86 percent of drivers support a law against reading, typing or sending a text or email while driving
What should I consider when beet transporting season begins?
The vehicles that transport beets are driven by good drivers, Thorsteinson said, but even the best vehicles and drivers have limits. A transporting vehicle simply cannot stop as quickly as another vehicle can. “Give those vehicles plenty of leeway,” Thorsteinson said. “Don’t be thinking that they can stop on a dime. Give them a break and give yourself a break. If you try to get in front of them, you’re going to be the loser.”
