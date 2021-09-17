Reckless driving: what it is and how to avoid it

Each fall, readers call in, write to and visit Daily News with one request: please talk about reckless driving.
They want to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. We remind readers that in the event of an emergency, potential unsafe situation or after, they should share all relevant information (when and where it happened, what any vehicle or driver looked like, etc.) to law enforcement. Being prompt is recommended.
Nevertheless, as a public service, here’s what to know about reckless driving:
What is it?
Reckless driving, under the North Dakota Century Code, occurs when a person driving a vehicle does so in disregard of others’ rights and safety. It also occurs when drivers do so without due caution and the circumspection and at a speed or in a manner so as to endanger or be likely to endanger and person or the property of another.
What’s the penalty?
It starts at the class B misdemeanor level, with a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Should the reckless driving cause or inflict injury to a person, the charge is raised to aggravated reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor-level crime. Class A misdemeanors have maximum penalties of 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
What does reckless driving include?
As defined by idrivesafely.com, reckless driving includes:
• driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol
• racing other vehicles
• passing on blind curves
• swerving and cutting in and out of lanes
• passing school buses with their stop signs down
• going around railroad barriers
• running a red light or stop sign
• speeding at a high amount of miles per hour
How does the public feel about reckless driving?
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety continues to get reactions and data from American drivers. A 2016 poll found that 87 percent of drivers at engaged in some form of reckless driving, most commonly driving while distracted.
Distracted or aggressive?
AAA’s 2020 report on traffic safety culture included these findings:
• drivers involved in one or more crashes in the past two years are significantly more likely to engage in any type of self-reported distracted or aggressive driving behaviors
• approximately 64 percent of drivers perceive speeding on a residential street as dangerous
• over 86 percent of drivers said speeding through a red light is very or extremely dangerous, with 52 percent saying they think police would catch a driver for doing so
• more than 76 percent of drivers support a law against holding and talking on a cellphone while driving; nearly 86 percent of drivers support a law against reading, typing or sending a text or email while driving
