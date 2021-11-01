Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman isn’t booing over the turnout of the Saturday, Oct. 30 ZooBoo. She’s not boohooing, either.
A record 2,229 people attended this year’s event, which opened at 5 p.m. and required staying open for longer to allow every guest a dose of Halloween cheer.
“I’m just so happy,” Diekman said. “We had people lined up to the Hughes Shelter for much of the night. Of course, we know now that we’re going to have to adjust our hours. We waited to close until everybody got through.”
ZooBoo is both a seasonal favorite and a fundraiser. Thanks to admissions and matching funds provided by partners Schmitty’s Plumbing, Heating & Sheetmetal and Modern Woodmen of America, Chahinkapa Zoo received $17,500.
“I really am so impressed with our sponsors, from our matching partners to the people who gave our candy and visited with the kids. If one station ran low, another helped and this went right down the line. Everybody took care of each other,” Diekman said.
Chase Mikkelson, Sawyer Willprecht and Beckett Laney were among the guests who enjoyed ZooBoo. Laney was a special visitor for Diekman: he’s her grandson. The Christine, North Dakota, youth attended with mom Amy Laney.
Vendors who handed out candy and treats or otherwise sponsored and contributed to ZooBoo also included the Prometheus Motor Cycle Club, Fargo chapter.
“This year, we brought a check for $3,000 we raised from the 2021 PMC Zoo Run,” the club stated on Facebook. “Before we left, we also donated $2,500 from a black powder gun raffle we did for the Homes For Our Troops organization.”
Other ZooBoo participants included Thrifty Horizons, First Community Credit Union, Econofoods, the Jr. Wildlife Club, KBMW, Richland County 4H, The Leach Home, Three Rivers Gymnastics, Farmers Union Oil of the Southern Valley, McDonald’s, SunOpta, Comstock Construction, Hornstein Family Chiropractic, American Federal Bank, the Baymont Inn, Wahpeton Dairy Queen, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, A Place for Friends and Leighton Broadcasting.
The zoo friends were completed by Taco Johns, St. Catherine’s Living Center, the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science police departments, ComDel Innovation and Heartland Precision, the Richland County Health Department, DCT Roofing, the NDSCS Dental Club, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Walmart, Healing Arts Chiropractic, City Brew Hall, WCCO Belting Inc., Builders FirstSource, Red River Communications, Ovsak Financial, Bobcat, the Wahpeton FFA and Daily News and News Monitor.
“Thank you to everyone who attended and helped us have such a great event,” Chahinkapa Zoo stated.
While the zoo is currently closed to the public, special visits can be arranged and there will be plenty of off-season activities throughout the winter.
Diekman and her staff are currently preparing for the upcoming “Tickle Your Ribs” fundraiser. Raffle tickets are available from zoo staff or board members, Daily News previously reported. Half rack and full rack heat and eat meals with side dishes can be purchased in advance for pickup from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
“Tickle Your Ribs worked so well for us last year that we couldn’t argue with bringing it back,” Diekman said. “When we made plans for this year’s fundraiser, we didn’t know what the state of COVID-19 would be. We found that offering heat and eat meals was such a success last time.”
The Wahpeton Community Center is located at 304 Fifth St. S.
