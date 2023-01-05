An annual report from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has found a record number of spongy moths, an invasive species considered among the most destructive tree pests in the nation. According to the MDA, the insect has caused damage to forests from New England to Wisconsin and its caterpillars can foliage large sections of forest and urban communities.

The MDA’s finding dwarfed its previous record of 71,258 moths in 2013 at more than 100,000 male moths this past year. While this can sound alarming, officials say these results aren’t necessarily indicative of a major issue.



