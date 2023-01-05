An annual report from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has found a record number of spongy moths, an invasive species considered among the most destructive tree pests in the nation. According to the MDA, the insect has caused damage to forests from New England to Wisconsin and its caterpillars can foliage large sections of forest and urban communities.
The MDA’s finding dwarfed its previous record of 71,258 moths in 2013 at more than 100,000 male moths this past year. While this can sound alarming, officials say these results aren’t necessarily indicative of a major issue.
“While we did see a significant increase in male moth detections in traps this season, it doesn’t necessarily mean breeding populations of spongy moths have been established,” Plant Pest Regulatory and Mitigation Section Manager for the MDA Thielen Cremers said.
Almost 70% of the moths found in 2022 were in traps in a spongy moth quarantine area around Lake and Cook Counties. These trapped insects were almost all male as well, furthering Cremers assertion that this doesn’t necessarily indicate a breeding population has been established.
Female spongy moths are unable to fly, meaning the dispersal of the species is limited. So, unlike many invasive species, the large detection of male insects doesn’t mean the species is here for the long run.
“The MDA has had over four decades of success in identifying, treating, and slowing the spread of this damaging forest pest into our state,” Cremers explained.
Throughout the years, the MDA has eradicated dozens of infestations across the state and this species has already been subject to population control treatments in the eastern part of the state, according to MDA. Moving forward, the department will be working with federal and state partners to develop treatment plans and continue monitoring the population.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.