Record-setting third Power of 100 held in Wahpeton

Richland Wilkin Community Foundation Director Jana Berndt speaks before a record crowd of 125 people at the third local Power of 100 event. It was held Wednesday, Nov. 9 at City Brew Hall in Wahpeton.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

A record-setting 125 people attended the third local Power of 100 event on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The multitude of guests caused a milestone. All three organizations promoted at Power of 100 were able to receive funding made possible by guests.

Richland Wilkin Community Foundation (RWCF) members and supporters learned more about the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area, Richland-Wilkin Kinship and the Headwaters Music Festival. A total of $6,800 was raised, with $1,500 going to the Adventure Area, $1,000 going to Kinship and $650 going to the Headwaters Music Festival. The remaining $3,650 will be invested in the foundation’s permanent endowment fund. The foundation issues grants to area nonprofits from the permanent fund’s earnings.

Scott Nicholson, speaking on behalf of the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area, which received $1,500 in funding.
Richland-Wilkin Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen, speaking prior to the youth mentoring organization receiving $1,000 in funding.
Myrna Ball, chairwoman of the Headwaters Music Festival. The fourth annual free event, held over multiple days in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn., will take place in July 2023. The festival received $650 in funds.
Jana Berndt and the ballot box.


