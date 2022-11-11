Record-setting third Power of 100 held in Wahpeton

Myrna Ball, chairwoman of the Headwaters Music Festival. The fourth annual free event, held over multiple days in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn., will take place in July 2023. The festival received $650 in funds.
A record-setting 125 people attended the third local Power of 100 event on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The multitude of guests caused a milestone. All three organizations promoted at Power of 100 were able to receive funding made possible by guests.
Richland Wilkin Community Foundation (RWCF) members and supporters learned more about the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area, Richland-Wilkin Kinship and the Headwaters Music Festival. A total of $6,800 was raised, with $1,500 going to the Adventure Area, $1,000 going to Kinship and $650 going to the Headwaters Music Festival. The remaining $3,650 will be invested in the foundation’s permanent endowment fund. The foundation issues grants to area nonprofits from the permanent fund’s earnings.
“This is our third event and every time, I am blown away by the generosity that happens in this room,” Foundation Director Jana Berndt said. “It’s really hard to say no, isn’t it?”
Seeing an entire table of Kinship supporters sharing their passion for youth mentorship is an experience. So is listening to people like the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area organizers, a grassroots group inspired by a need for their children to have a safe time in the woods along the Bois de Sioux River. The Headwaters Music Festival was the dream of the late Dr. David Engstrom, a former RWCF board member who sought to help youth realize their potential through music.
“I want to invite you to keep coming back, because we’re going to keep showing you all of these wonderful organizations in our community. I hope that every time you come, you learn something new. There are a lot of us that make up this community,” Berndt said.
Philanthropy, whether expressed through $1 or $1 million, makes a difference. It makes a special difference when done collectively.
“Together, that’s what it’s about,” Berndt said.
Power of 100 was once again held at City Brew Hall in downtown Wahpeton. The audience ranged from young adults to an octet of Red Door Art Gallery supporters who have yet to miss a Power of 100 event. More than two dozen leaders and employees of the former Sigco Research, whose agribusiness legacy endures nearly a half-century after its founding, were also in attendance.
“The Brew did an outstanding job,” Berndt said before thanking the restaurant’s chef and staff for the excellent five-course meal and service.
Guests enjoyed tarts topped with pickled baby beets, candied kumquat and a goat cheese spread, followed by smoked chipotle corn chilled soup, sweet potato fried walleye crisp with a pickled salad, smoked short ribs in a cherry barbecue demi-glace with scalloped fried potatoes and peach cobbler served with ice cream. Each course was served with beer pairings from Icewind Brewing, Mapleton, North Dakota. Whether sweet or hearty, the meal and drinks were much appreciated.
The philanthropy was equally appreciated.
“As one of the volunteers for the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area, I’ve got to say that we’re honored to even be considered to be in the same room with Kinship and the Headwaters Music Festival,” Scott Nicholson said. “Kinship is a well-established nonprofit in our community, they’ve been around a long time and done a lot of great things. Headwaters, over the last three years, has been fantastic. We’re not even out of diapers yet. We’re still using a pacifier. We might be nine months old. We’re brand new, a grassroots, volunteer-led, 100% donor-funded effort.”
Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen spoke following a video featuring Assistant Director Alyssa Urlacher.
“I just want to thank you guys for including us in this event. Seriously, we’re passionate about mentoring kids. All kids need mentors, not just some. Some have a natural network of people in their lives for mentoring them. As Alyssa said, one in three kids do not have a mentor in their lives, which is really sad. You can mentor in so many ways,” Christensen said.
Myrna Ball, chairwoman of the Headwaters Music Festival, was the evening’s first speaker. Like her fellow community organizers, Ball was happy for the opportunity to speak to local philanthropists. The fourth annual festival, a free admission multi-day event, will return to Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, in July 2023.
“The festival was the brainstorm of my partner, Dave Engstrom,” Ball said. “He was a medical doctor who retired and had moved back to Wahpeton. Dave played guitar, he recorded and he formed many of the local bands that he played in during the 21 years he was here. In his final year of life after acquiring prostate cancer, he came up with the idea that our Twin Towns should have a festival so that our local bands can showcase what their hardworking talents have done.”
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation will hold its next Power of 100 in January 2023. For more information about the foundation and ways to be a philanthropist, visit ndcf.net/richlandwilkin.