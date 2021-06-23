Current and possible future partnerships led the Wahpeton City Council’s agenda Monday, June 21. Mayor Steve Dale granted several referrals to council sub-committees, which are expected to learn more about changes affecting local and regional recreation.
Members of the Mayor’s Ad-Hoc Committee for the Wahpeton Recreation Center are expected to speak at 5 p.m. Monday, June 28 before the Wahpeton Finance and Personnel Committee and at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 before the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee. The recreation center committee members will provide updates on their work in drafting plans for the proposed center.
Daily News previously reported on key findings from a March survey regarding the center. Out of the more than 1,500 people surveyed, a total of 41.12 percent said they would support a 1 percent sales tax with revenue allocated to the center. This was followed by 34.69 percent saying they would support a 0.5 percent sales tax and 11.78 percent saying they would support a 1.5 percent sales tax.
Mayor Dale also referred a proposed partnership between the city of Wahpeton and Chahinkapa Zoo to the city finance committee. Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe shared the zoo’s request.
“Chahinkapa Zoo is one of the most recognized visitor destinations in Wahpeton,” Huwe said. “The zoo board of directors has requested an opportunity to partner with the city for renovation of three of its most popular exhibits.”
According to information Huwe shared, Chahinkapa Zoo has over 30 exhibits, with a population of more than 200 animals. The animals include members of 70 species from six continents.
With a 7-0 vote, the council approved an amended joint powers agreement with Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA). Under the new agreement, SVEDA is now able to be involved with housing development. However, SVEDA can only be involved with projects receiving funding from the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion settlement, Wahpeton council members affirmed.
SVEDA is the administrative arm of the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority (RWJPA). Earlier in June, RWJPA approved both a special process for accepting housing request proposals and the regular process for accepting general request proposals.
“The special housing process will have a deadline of July 9, 2021,” Daily News previously reported. “The regular process will have two deadlines, the first one of Sept. 15, 2021, and an annual deadline of Feb. 1.”
Wahpeton’s finance committee is also expected to discuss a property on Dakota Avenue, formerly belonging to M&H Gas Station, which may be repurposed into a green space. The public works committee’s agenda will include reviewing an agreement from Interstate Engineering regarding the second phase of renovating Dakota Avenue’s side streets. Affected areas include Second Street North from Second Avenue North to the railroad tracks and both Seventh and Eighth Streets North from Second Avenue North to Dakota Avenue.
Councilman at-large Kelly McNary was absent from Monday’s council meeting. The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Both Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.