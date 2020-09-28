LaRee Bumgarner is starting a new chapter in her life with a few familiar faces.
Bumgarner, who’s been Wahpeton’s recreation superintendent for more than 19 years, is moving to Atlanta. She’ll be living with her daughter and son-in-law to be nanny for two of her grandchildren.
“My last day in the office is Friday, Oct. 9, but I’ll be working remotely for a few weeks,” Bumgarner said. “My original plan was to retire in August 2021, but my daughter’s family moved to Atlanta and her husband started medical school. I thought, ‘I believe I can make this work. I’m going to come and be their nanny.’”
A retirement open house in Bumgarner’s honor will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
“I hope to see a lot of the people I’ve worked with through the years, even ones who’ve moved on. For me, to be able to say thank you to them will be special,” Bumgarner said.
A mother of four and grandmother of eight from Beach, North Dakota, Bumgarner has a physical education and biology degree from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota.
“I was in teaching and I enjoyed it, but I was looking to relocate,” Bumgarner said. “I thought I’d give things another try. I’d never been in the recreation field before.”
Bumgarner remembers being interviewed by Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer and Wahpeton Park Board commissioners Meredith Mitskog and Max Reinke in May 2001. Her enthusiasm kept growing.
“I accepted the job the minute I got the call,” Bumgarner said.
Wahpeton hosted at least three sports tournaments in summer 2001, included the Midwest Plains Babe Ruth Tournament. One of Bumgarner’s first jobs was finding housing for all the players who came to town.
“It was quite a challenge,” she said. “I was new in town, I didn’t know anybody and I was asking people to temporarily take kids in. Wayne helped me a lot.”
Bumgarner and others put in much work on that first tournament and all the ones after, but it also led to a fun experience.
“I’m sitting there, watching, and thinking, ‘Wow, I’m getting paid to watch baseball?’ I just fell in love with it,” Bumgarner said.
There’s something special about watching youth join a sports program when they’re 3-4 years old, stick with it through the years and end up playing in a state tournament when they’re 14-15.
“I coached a couple different softball teams, like 14U when my daughter was in softball,” Bumgarner said. “After that, I stuck around and coached the VFW girls slow pitch softball team. That was the kind of softball I grew up playing. It was rewarding, being able to share my skills with some of these younger girls.”
Bumgarner’s coaching experience included work with Wahpeton Parks and Recreation and Wahpeton Public Schools.
“It was great to watch these kids become well-rounded, to start in programs and continue,” she said.
The success and endurance of recreation in Wahpeton depends on so many volunteers, Bumgarner said. She’s eager to praise people who provided her with excellent help.
“I could not say that there was ever a bad relationship with anybody I worked with,” Bumgarner said. “They all had the same interest in recreation. They were there to back any kind of new suggestions I had. We went through so many commissioners. Some had interests in arts, or specific sports. But we’ve all been able to work so well together. We’ve had good working relationships all the time.”
