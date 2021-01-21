Red Door Art Gallery celebrates student art

The Red Door Art Gallery and Museum, Wahpeton, proudly displayed dozens of pieces of student art during a Tuesday, Jan. 19 art show. Eight high school students from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, won awards Tuesday.
The Best in Show award went to “Hidden Enchantments,” a geometric painting of a spaceship by Ravyn Michel of Breckenridge.
Fargo, North Dakota, artist and Tuesday’s judge Michael Dunn said the piece had a lot of strong elements in it. The piece had repetition and overlapping shapes, as well as warm and cool colors which all make for a creative design, he said.
“I don’t have inspiration right when I’m about to start painting something,” Michel said. “I always have to go on a walk or do some laps or sleep on it. My rough draft never matches what I’m actually going to do, not once. So, it was like 3 a.m. I was trying to sleep, and then I had this idea and I just got out a canvas and worked on it the next day.”
Dunn awarded the first place prize to “Cow,” a close-up painting of the animal by Aleyah Klein of Wahpeton.
“I feel really good about it,” Klein said of her painting. “I was just kind of fooling around. I really like animals, so I wanted to draw one, and I got first place, so I’m really happy.”
Dunn said he was impressed by the use of opaque, transparent and translucent in Klein’s acrylic painting. The style is hard to achieve as acrylic is considered a solid material, he said. He also appreciated the “looseness” of her lines; they were soft, yet still distinct enough to convey to the audience it was a cow.
The second place award went to “Butterflies,” a collage by McKenna Roberts of Breckenridge.
Merit awards went to “Proton Pack” by Davyn Larson, Wahpeton; “Spring” by Jason Eastman, Wahpeton; “Kiwis” by Madi Villarreal-Sansom, Breckenridge; “Avatar” by Kynzie Meyer, Breckenridge; and “Fish” by Carter St. Aubin, Wahpeton.
Dunn, a retired high school art teacher and professional artist, gave each of the winners who were present at the show advice on what they could have done better, while congratulating them on what they did well.
Dunn said he has come full circle as an artist. In other words, he plays with convention in his pieces the same way a child might.
“As a child, we had no inhibitions about creating art,” Dunn said. “We don’t care if it’s real, we don’t care if the grass is violet. We don’t care! It’s our imagination. So that’s one of those things I look at here, have they added that element to it?”
Dunn said he tries to follow a rubric when judging shows. One area he focuses on is composition, or how the piece is organized. He also looks at balance, form, performance and repetition, he said. What he doesn’t look for is how real it looks.
“Anybody can draw real because it’s a technical skill,” Dunn said. “If you practice many, many, many years, you can draw real. Now take something, for example, a Coca Cola can. One of the things I have my students do is draw a Coke can, and they kind of look at me and laugh, ‘’How simple is this?’”
“So I ask them, ‘How do you feel about this Coke can? I want you to convey that. When I look at your Coke can, I don’t want to read it as a Coke can with perfect lettering,’ Now we’re getting into creativity and originality, which is the challenge,” he said.
