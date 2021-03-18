Red Door Art Gallery kicks off second online auction

After a successful online auction in January, the Red Door Art Gallery is offering a new slew of beautiful works, many of them by local artists.
The auction opened on Tuesday, March 16 and Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard said they have some popular items among area bidders and half of the items have already seen a bid, or two or three.
“We have some great pieces and we hope to see the auction pick up momentum,” Karlgaard said.
Fargo-based artist Michael Dunn has two works in the auction. Dunn has been heavily involved in the gallery between teaching art workshops, displaying his works in the exhibits and judging the student art show.
In a previous interview with Daily News, he described his current style as a return to the open-mindedness and creativity of a child. His two paintings in the auction experiment with outdoor scenes, the paint bleeding and blurring the edges of each work.
Other hot items are black and white photographs by Barbara La Valleur, an international photojournalist. One photo shows a clutter of shoes framing a shoemaker hunched over his work station. The other photo shows a forlorn child dressed like a clown sitting on a sidewalk as crowds pass by.
Like the last auction, there is a wide variety of pieces, Karlgaard said. A mix of garden art, still art, modern art and nature and homestead scenes line the walls of the vault and the pages of the online auction.
Some items may even look familiar to gallery goers, having hung in area businesses before being donated to the gallery, she said.
“A lot of our starting bids are low, and there’s really something for everyone,” Karlgaard said.
Some of the items start for as little as $10. They also each have a “buy now” price for bidders who don’t want to risk losing a favorite, Karlgaard said.
Online bidding will conclude at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
