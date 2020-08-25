• Rural Art Exhibition: The exhibition will be on display from Aug. 4 through Sept. 30, 2020.
• Art Auction: Save the Date! The Red Door Art Gallery presents an Art Auction on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Wahpeton Community Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m. Browse and bid on paintings, prints, photography, books, pottery and more!
• Fall Event: Tickets are now available online or stop in the RDAG. Our fall event on Thursday, Sept. 24 will feature The Jensen Sisters. A modern duo rooted in the old-school twang of the country singers, outlaws, and roots-rockers who came before them, the Jensen Sisters are torchbearers of a sound they proudly call "new wave retro country." It's a timeless sound built for honky-tonks, highways, and all places in between, and it's taken the harmony-singing siblings from their small hometown of Goodridge, Minnesota — population: 132 — to stages across the Midwest. Armed with original songs that navigate the ins and outs of new love, old habits, and the uneasy tug-of-war between the lure of the open road and the comforts of home, Kendra and Kansas Jensen have built their audience song-by-song, show-by-show, story-by-story. They begin a new chapter of that story with Yellow Frames, a debut album that arrives on the heels of the duo being crowned "New Artist of the Year” at the 2020 Midwest CMAs.
