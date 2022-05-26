Red Door Art Gallery to host Art in the Afternoon classes

Among the many things the Red Door Art Gallery has to offer this summer, art classes from a professional artist for Twin Towns teens almost top the list. Barbara Benda and her teaching assistant Beverly Benda will be leading three classes on sketching through the beginning of the summer for children ages 12-18.
The first class will be held June 9, which will focus on teaching students the basics of sketching, including contour lines, basic forms and value shading. The second class will be held June 23, and focus on utilizing the basics learned in the previous class to draw the structures of birds and various other animals. Both classes will be held at the Red Door Art Gallery.
The ultimate class will be held at the Chahinkapa Park Zoo, July 7, for a final lesson on sketching birds and animals in motion. All three classes will be from 1-4 p.m., with a cost of $10 per class.
“The $10 is a registration fee to encourage class attendance and does not cover the cost of the instructor, even with a full class,” Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson said. “The Gallery is offering the Art in the Afternoon series as a part of our commitment to art education.”
Barbara Benda has 35 years of teaching experience, making these classes valuable for any teen interested in the arts in any way. She excels in simplifying art concepts for every learner to succeed, no matter their age.
“This class is important because art is for everyone,” Enerson said. “We tend to lose confidence in our art in the teen years and as an art board we feel it is important for them to see their art thrive and grow.”
Sketching is an easy entrance into the field as it requires very little to get started. For the classes, all students will need are a sketchbook, No. 2 drawing pencil, eraser and a pencil sharpener. “You can (sketch) anywhere — a zoom call, outdoors in the summer and indoors in the winter,” Enerson said.
