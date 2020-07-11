Here are a few things happening in the Red Door Art Gallery, as well as within the community:
· Chalk Art Class with Shawn McCann and Kimberly Wood on July 16 from 9am-10am. The cost is $20 for ages 7 and up. To register call 701-591-1010, register online at www.reddoorgallerywahpeton.com or stop in the Red Door Art Gallery. Register soon as this class fills up quickly.
· Garden Art Exhibition will run from June 3 – July 31 – stop in and see the fantastic artwork.
· Call for Art: Red Door Art Gallery has scheduled an Art Sale for Tuesday, September 22 at the Wahpeton Community Center. We are accepting donations of paintings, prints, photography, pottery, sculptures, and any collectibles.
· Rural Art Call for Works We are currently looking for art work that is any type of painting, photograph, mixed media, sculptural work, wood carving, pottery, or fiber art, either done by the artist or from a personal collection reflecting a rural or agricultural setting. This is including, but not limited to: farms, barns, tractors, grain handling facilities, rural landscapes, domesticated animals, persons engaged in an agricultural or rural pursuit or cultivated crops. Our reception will be held Thursday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
· Fall Event Our fall event on Thursday, September 24 will feature The Jensen Sisters from Goodridge, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.