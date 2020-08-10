Red Door Art Gallery welcomes new director 

The Red Door Art Gallery announced this summer that Allison Karlgaard is the new gallery director.
“She brings creativity, marketing skills, event planning and an ability to communicate well to this position,” an RDAG press release stated.
Karlgaard has been a Wahpeton resident since 2011, when she and her husband established their business DJ Diesel. She attended North Dakota State University for mass communications and was the marketing director for Dakota West Credit Union.
“I am curious about the arts and when I was thinking about going back to work, I thought that if the gallery was looking for someone in marketing, then I thought I would be a good fit,” Karlgaard said. “My degree in mass communications and my experience in marketing allows me to understand financial accounts, use social media and develop marketing plans.
Since Kargaard starting working at the gallery in June 2020, she has been reevaluating and revamping their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Additionally, she has set up an online store on their website for purchasing artwork in the gallery.
“I have been learning more about art since I started working here, which has been really exciting,” Karlgaard said. “It is so amazing how many great, local, talented artists that are in the community and region and just how many great pieces of art we have here.”
So far, she has enjoyed meeting artists, RDAG board members, gallery volunteers and more of the community.
“I’m excited to watch the gallery grow and I’d like to get the community more involved as well,” Karlgaard said.
RDAG is currently holding a rural art exhibition. The exhibit is featuring artwork that is any type of painting, photograph, mixed media, sculptural work, wood carving, pottery, or fiber art that reflects a rural or agricultural setting. The art will be on exhibit until the end of September.
Additionally, an artists’ reception will be held all day Thursday, Aug. 13. Individual snacks and beverages will be available.
Also upcoming this month is Learn to Draw with Barbara and Beverly Benda on Tuesday, Aug. 18. In the morning, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. will be learning how to draw cartoons for ages 6-11. That event will also include a treasure hunt to tour the gallery. Later, from 1-4 p.m. for ages 12 and up, will be a short course on sketching.
For more information, visit www.reddoorgallerywahpeton.com or call the gallery at 701-591-1010.
