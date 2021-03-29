Red Flag Warning issued in Wilkin County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a Red Flag Warning in 46 counties, including Wilkin County, on Monday, March 29.
A Red Flag Warning is issued when an area is prone to wildfires due to its current weather conditions, according to a DNR release. Monday's weather includes high winds and low humidity.
Burning is not allowed under a Red Flag Warning and those who have burned recently are asked to check the site to ensure the fire is out, the release stated.
The warning will expire at 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.