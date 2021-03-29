Red Flag Warning issued in Wilkin County
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a Red Flag Warning in 46 counties, including Wilkin County, on Monday, March 29.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when an area is prone to wildfires due to its current weather conditions, according to a DNR release. Monday's weather includes high winds and low humidity. 

Burning is not allowed under a Red Flag Warning and those who have burned recently are asked to check the site to ensure the fire is out, the release stated. 

The warning will expire at 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 30. 

