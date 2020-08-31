Six longtime outdoors enthusiasts were honored at the 33rd Annual Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club Awards Banquet.
Held Thursday, Aug. 27 at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton, the banquet gave members the opportunity to speak about appreciated friends and the ongoing mission of wildlife appreciation.
“One thing we’ve gotten recognized for is ‘R3,’” President Greg Gerou said. “That’s recruitment, retention and reactivation. It’s keeping the interest high for young people throughout their lives. We want to get them involved, get them interested and try to provide lifelong activities for them.”
Vice President Brad Glarum, recipient of the Sportsman of the Year award, shared similar sentiment.
“One of the reasons I joined is because we do a lot of work with youth. We’ve got the keep the kids involved,” Glarum said.
Glarum was nominated for Sportsman of the Year by Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer.
“He was instrumental in starting the Richland Renegade Toms chapter, including an annual fundraiser for the Wild Turkey Federation that not only supports wild turkeys, an important game bird enjoyed by many sportsmen, but also works to promote the North Dakota Wildlife Federation through their Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship (JAKES) program,” Beyer wrote.
Louie Gaukler, recipient of the second annual Conservationist of the Year award, was also nominated by Beyer. Gaukler was singled out for a lifetime of activity that has included leaving many intact native wetland habitats to act as a natural buffer around the Wild Rice River. In doing so, Gaukler has provided both a wildlife habitat, allowing native grasses and wildflowers for pollinators, and a water quality buffer.
“An outstanding role model for other farmers and landowners, he is hoping to leave a legacy of wildlife habitats for future generations,” Beyer wrote.
Cindie VanTassel, who received the Lifetime Member award in 2016, was proud to present it to the 2020 recipients. Gary Page, Jon Hegge and Butch Stollenwerk were recognized for their long standing work with the annual Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby.
“Without their dedication and support, the derby would not be a success for all these many years,” nominator Vern Shasky wrote.
VanTassel elaborated, singling out Stollenwerk’s efforts.
“Butch has been getting the funds, donations and prizes for the youth derby for countless years. Gary and Jon make it happen, but it also wouldn’t happen without Butch. He gets up there and pounds the pavement every year,” VanTassel said.
Gerou, meanwhile, nominated the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award. Bob Rosemore was recognized for not only being an outdoor enthusiast, but someone who has raised his family to enjoy outdoor activities.
“He truly understand the value of passing on the outdoor heritage to family and friends,” Gerou wrote. “Bob has been instrumental in providing leadership and guidance to the ongoing operation of the Joe Pikarski Trap Range.”
Rosemore has taken his cue from Pikarski, Gerou said, by working with many people, organizations and local businesses to promote the trap range, keep it operating no matter how many teams participate and work to continuously improve it.
“Much of this work includes fundraising through raffles and banquets, both of which takes leadership to ensure they are successful. Bob has been a key person for these events throughout the years,” Gerou wrote.
Through Rosemore’s dedication to the Joe Pikarski Trap Range, Gerou said, there is the gratification in knowing that Pikarski’s legacy lives on and is thriving.
More than 560 participants took part in 34 youth hunts, Sportsmen’s Club members learned Thursday. The numbers continue to rise. More than 3,300 participants took park in 220 junior wildlife events. And more than 9,930 participants have taken part in 136 fishing derbies.
“Nature is not only ours to enjoy, but also ours to protect and preserve for our children,” the club pledges.
