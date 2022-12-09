Red River Communications awarded $2.15 million for broadband infrastructure

A map depicting areas where Red River Communications plans to work in Wilkin County using funds from the $2.15 million Border-to-Border Broadband program grant they received. 

 Courtesy Red River Communications

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday, Dec. 8, a record-setting investment in expanded broadband access across the state. The $100 million investment will span across 48 counties, which includes $2.15 million in Wilkin County.

“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” Walz said. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 