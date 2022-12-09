Red River Communications awarded $2.15 million for broadband infrastructure

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday, Dec. 8, a record-setting investment in expanded broadband access across the state. The $100 million investment will span across 48 counties, which includes $2.15 million in Wilkin County.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands of Minnesotans,” Walz said. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where you live.”
A total of 61 broadband expansion projects were approved across Minnesota, all receiving varying grants from the Border-to-Border Broadband program. This program has been administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development and will likely impact 33,000 homes and businesses.
“Broadband is the plumbing of the twenty-first century – without it, businesses and households can’t participate in today’s economy,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “We’re proud to work with broadband providers and offer these historic grants that will empower more growth and more equity in our state.”
According to DEED, a grant of $2,157,663 was awarded to Red River Rural Telephone Association, or better known as Red River Communications. While the company operates in both North Dakota and Minnesota, this money will solely be used for projects based in Wilkin County.
A map provided by Red River Communications shows that work is planned throughout the county, but a cluster of projects are closely gathered in Southeast Breckenridge, Doran and Foxhome. DEED’s grant requirements mean the project must meet or exceed the state’s 2026 broadband speed goal of 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
This isn’t the first time grants have been deployed by DEED for the Border-to-Border Broadband program. Since its inception in 2014, grants totaling more than $130 million have been distributed. The next round of funding for this program will include grants totaling $67.6 million with the application window opening Dec. 19, 2022.
