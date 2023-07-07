Red River Communications commits to serve unserved and underserved In rural Wilkin and rural Richland counties
Photo Courtesy of Red River Communications

For members of rural Richland County in North Dakota, and rural Wilkin County in Minnesota, Red River Communications is offering a window of time for those without broadband to sign up for free construction to fiber optic services.

For telecommunication companies like Red River, the days of COVID highlighted the need for students and members of rural Wahpeton and Dwight the ability to connect online and receive the same quality of education as their classmates living in the city. Services such as Wi-Fi and internet would make that possible, and no doubt are of importance heading into the digital era where students are connecting more and more through technology and businesses see employees work remotely from home.

Photo Courtesy of Red River Communications. The map indicates which areas the MN DEED grant money from 2022 and 2023 helps in construction of the new fiber optic expansion projects. 


