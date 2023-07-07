Red River Communications commits to serve unserved and underserved In rural Wilkin and rural Richland counties

For members of rural Richland County in North Dakota, and rural Wilkin County in Minnesota, Red River Communications is offering a window of time for those without broadband to sign up for free construction to fiber optic services.
For telecommunication companies like Red River, the days of COVID highlighted the need for students and members of rural Wahpeton and Dwight the ability to connect online and receive the same quality of education as their classmates living in the city. Services such as Wi-Fi and internet would make that possible, and no doubt are of importance heading into the digital era where students are connecting more and more through technology and businesses see employees work remotely from home.
Red River Rural Telephone Association Marketing Specialist Kari Kleingartner and CEO Tom Steinolfson are proud to announce to the communities they serve that they are fulfilling a commitment.
The commitment made came after out of state companies left rural customers without the potential for broadband. Construction in low-density rural areas is very expensive. After the larger companies moved on from the area, refusing to renew contracts, local co-op, known formally as Red River Rural Telephone Association, worked hard to build relationships with customers. Red River stepped in and committed to serve those that had gone unserved and underserved for too long.
“The folks in those areas have been unserved and underserved for years. And Red River, years ago, committed to bring them into the fiber optic family. We feel we are fulfilling that commitment,” Steinolfson said.
In bringing the communities of rural Dwight, Wahpeton, Foxhome and rural Campbell together Red River had to do some serious leg work. Red River asked customers for letters of support and to conduct speed tests of their broadband capabilities, to prove they had been underserved. The letters and data were integral in application and success of the grants.
In terms of dollars and cents, Red River has brought in money from three separate grants. The most recent grant came in from the Low-Density Pilot Program which the Daily News reported on previously. The numbers were $2,227,363 for Breckenridge and Foxhome, Minn. and $2,035,500 for rural Doran and Campbell, Minn.
The second grant was the Border-to-Border Broadband Grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) which in 2022 awarded Red River $2,157,663, to which Red River Communications matched 50/50, totaling $4,315,326 for total eligible project money.
The third grant was a federal grant from the American Rescue Plan Act that was meant to help speed up recovery efforts after the COVID pandemic. The grant awarded Red River with $2,634,746, and with matched funds from the co-op amounted to $3,952,120.00 to cover project costs.
“If you live in these areas, what can you do? Contact us and make sure you’re signed up for service. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event,” Steinolfson said. Construction can cost anywhere between $25,000 - $30,000 per fiber mile. It would be advantageous for customers to call and request service while grant money is in hand. If Red River has to come back after the money has been exhausted, the service is very expensive."
“We believe we’re truly in the design and final touches, we think the construction from those dollars in Wilkin county can help us complete this in 2024,” Steinolfson said. He means to bring the finishing touches on fiber optic projects in all areas served by Red River Communications, including Breckenridge, Foxhome, rural Doran and Campbell in Wilkin County, and rural Wahpeton and Dwight in Richland County.
Steinolfson wanted to pass along gratitude, to say, "Thank you to both customers and county commissioners for financial support, memorandums and commitment of support to grants. Thank you to law enforcement and schools in helping to secure grants, as well as the people doing speed tests and providing letters of support.”