Pam Erlandson, community services director for the Red River Human Services Foundation, is capping her career with style.
Erlandson, whose last day is Friday, May 14, received a farewell party Friday, May 7. The event allowed for Red River Human Service’s clients, staff and supporters to salute the longtime employee. Erlandson reached her 35-year work anniversary last December and has spent nearly 20 years in her director role.
“There’s people who have been here longer than I have,” Erlandson said. “We have good staff who know what they’re doing.”
Blake Peterson will succeed Erlandson as Red River’s community service director. Nearing his 30th anniversary with the foundation, Peterson said he’s looking forward for the new opportunity.
“I’m going to have to organize my organizational game,” Peterson said. “Pam was very organized, very effective at the role that she did. I’ve got multiple pages of notes from my training with her. There’ll be some big shoes to fill. Her laugh will be missed.”
Looking back on nearly 36 years with the foundation, Erlandson said that her diverse colleagues and clients will be most missed.
“I’d see so many people every day before COVID-19, and I miss that. I’ve already told several people, ‘I will be visiting,” Erlandson said.
Erlandson plans to take a year off before deciding what’s next. There are volunteer projects that she’ll continue with, including organizing community blood screenings through the Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club.
“I want to learn household repair,” Erlandson said, laughing. “Recently, I had an opportunity. Mike (Erlandson’s husband) and I bought some binoculars and we were birdwatching. We’d get up in the morning — in the dark — and listen to the birds’ song. As it got lighter, we’d identify them. I think we heard a mockingbird.”
A mother of two, Erlandson said being a grandmother could possibly be fun. She thanked organizations like Daily News and radio station KBMW for continuing to promote Red River’s efforts.
“I was really blessed to come to Red River Human Services,” Erlandson said. “We’ve made a huge difference in many people’s lives. To be able to make a living and do good things has been a blessing in so many ways.”
