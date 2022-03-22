The Red River Human Services Foundation (RRHSF), Wahpeton, has been providing individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities avenues for independence since 1979. Currently, the organization serves around 60 individuals in the Wahpeton area.
Lisa Graves, licensed social worker and RRHSF program coordinator, said whether it’s starting a job, thriving in a group living situation or moving into an apartment, independent living is the goal.
RRHSF provides residential services which include helping individuals attain housing and assisting with daily responsibilities like cooking, personal hygiene, cleaning and money management to name a few, Graves said.
“It’s important for folks that have an intellectual disability — and their families — to get them support to be more independent in living and working,” Graves said.
The organization provides vocational support services to help individuals find employment. RRHSF even owns a business in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Thrifty Horizons, which employs individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities. Graves said there are a handful of businesses and entities around the area that also hire the individuals RRHSF supports.
Graves said the organization has individuals employed at Econofoods, North Dakota State College of Science, public schools, St. John’s School, Tractor Supply Co., Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Department, and more.
Graves said the vocational program has broadened significantly in the three decades she has been working for RRHSF.
“Thirty years ago, we didn’t have anybody that had a job in the community, and now we have several that have jobs in the community,” Graves said.
While the organization primarily serves adults, there is in-home respite for youth with intellectual or developmental disabilities, Graves said.
Graves said every service RRHSF supplies helps individuals in unique ways. It’s impossible to say which service is the most supportive because every person has a different goal in mind.
“You watch people that started out living at home then living in a group home to gain some skills of independence — learning how to cook, learning how to do their own laundry because mom’s not there anymore — to then moving into their own apartment and not having staff 24 hours a day,” Graves said. “It’s a whole culmination of independence in all aspects of their life.”
Graves said she took the job years ago expecting to get some experience in the social work field after graduating college. She never left.
“For a lot of staff here, it’s real easy to fall in love with the people you work with. It just becomes like a family — your coworkers, the people you support. It’s a rewarding job,” Graves said.
