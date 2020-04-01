The Red River of the North remains at near-flooding levels as of Wednesday, April 1. The Wild Rice River at Abercrombie, North Dakota, remains at major flooding levels as of that day.
Hours before a forecast winter storm, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said cooler temperatures from Thursday, April 2 through Saturday, April 4 will impact river levels and snow melt.
“Rain and snow from the Thursday-Friday storm will lead to secondary crests in the south and increased or extended crests in the north,” NWS stated. “Cooler temperatures late this week should slow the overall melt of remaining or new snowpack.”
Rain, followed by a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain and finally snow, was forecast for the storm. It was expected to spread across most all of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.
Moderate to major flooding was forecast for portions of the central and southern Red River basin, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday, March 31. The Wild Rice River had reached a major flooding stage as of that day.
“Minor to major flooding (is) expected at the Wild Rice, Maple, Goose and Sheyenne rivers (over) the next seven days,” NWS stated. “Major flooding (is) expected at Abercrombie, West Fargo and Harwood.”
Residents are reminded to practice safety during potential flood situations.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” NWS stated. “Don’t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”
According to NWS, a complex weather pattern will set up over the northern plains over the next couple of days.
“A stronger system is forecast to move east into South Dakota and then northeast into northwestern Minnesota Thursday. As it does, colder air will be drawn in on the west side of the system with warmer air to the east,” NWS reported.
Rain and snow were expected to occur with the system beginning late Wednesday. Mostly snow is forecast from Thursday into Friday.
“There remains much uncertainty regarding temperatures during the precipitation event as they will vary greatly across the area,” NWS stated. “But the threat is there for significant rain and snow.”
While southern basin rivers are close to seeing crests from snowmelt, additional precipitation later in the week may cause secondary crests or delayed recessions.
Based on data gathered Tuesday, NWS outlined snow accumulation possibilities.
“The highest risk area for 4 or more inches of snow is from Valley City to Grand Forks to Thief River Falls,” NWS stated. “This is subject to change as additional model data comes in the next 36 hours.”
North Dakota is currently seeking observers to measure rainfall, snowfall and snow depth as part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow (CoCoRaHS) Network.
The state currently has more than 300 volunteer precipitation observers. However, most are not active year-round.
“We need as many volunteer observers as possible around the state to help forecast flood potential, as well as drought assessments,” Adnan Aykuz said.
Akyuz, a state climatologist and professor or climatological practices at North Dakota State University, reminds the public about the ease of being a volunteer observer.
To learn more, visit https://www.cocorahs.org.
