Red River rising, but not yet in flooding stage

The Red River of the North is nearing a height where action should be taken, but not yet where flooding is imminent.
River levels were at 9.33 feet as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The river, which divides Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, is expected to enter the the action phase (9.5 feet or higher) on Friday, March 20, according to a thaw and flood update from the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“The seven-day temperature and precipitation forecast for March 19-27 shows a cool down into this weekend, with some open water flow continuing,” NWS stated.
A rise to additional thaw or runoff conditions are expected for early in the week of Sunday, March 22. By the afternoon of Thursday, March 26, the river is expected to reach a height of 10 feet.
“Some light, mixed precipitation is possible later next week,” NWS continued.
An overall slow thawing process is continuing as March concludes. This week was notable for water in the far southern Red River basin starting to flow more openly.
In addition to the Red River at Wahpeton-Breckenridge, the Wild Rice River at Abercrombie, North Dakota is also nearing the action stage.
As of 2:15 a.m. Thursday, the river was at a height of 5.05 feet, with the action stage at 7 feet and the flood stage at 10 feet. The Wild Rice is expected to reach action stage-level by Saturday, March 21 and near-flood stage-level by next Thursday.
“This weekend’s cool down will stall the overall thaw processes,” said Greg Gust, a warning coordination meteorologist with NWS. “Next week, there will mainly be south basin thawing between Monday and Wednesday.”
When water levels reach the action stage, it’s considered a heads up to jurisdictions that they may need to monitor rising rivers and close drainage flap gates as needed. Should a higher rise be expected, additional action may be taken.
“Headwaters of the Red River south from Fargo-Moorhead through Wahpeton-Breckenridge will rise to action stage, then hold,” NWS reported.
Residents are reminded that flooding can be caused by many means, including rapid snow melt, ice jamming or heavy rain.
“It only takes 6 inches of fast moving water to knock you off your feet,” NWS stated. “A car can be moved in as little as 2 feet of water. Ninety percent of all U.S. natural disasters declared by the president involve flooding.”
Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Flood warnings are issued when flooding is imminent or occurring. To learn about flood-prone areas, visit www.fema.gov/flood-zones.
Updates on thawing and potential flooding are expected for Monday, March 23 and Thursday, March 26. Daily News will continue to follow this story.
