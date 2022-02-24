Red River Valley leaders applaud Cargill, Golden Growers pact

Cargill Inc.’s announcement Thursday, Feb. 24 that it is exercising its option to purchase American Crystal’s 50 percent interest in ProGold LLC is receiving praise from people including southern Red River Valley leaders.
Golden Growers Cooperative, a party to a 2018 consent agreement, announced Thursday that it will purchase American Crystal’s remaining 1 percent interest. The net result is that Cargill and Golden Growers Cooperative will each own 50 percent interest in ProGold LLC.
“We’re feeling very positive and looking forward to the future,” Cooperative Executive Vice President Scott Stofferahn said. “This is a very good day for the cooperative, its member farmers, and it’s a good day in the long term. This plant will have a long-term commitment to the Wahpeton community, as well as the farmers and employees of Cargill, and that’s a really positive thing.”
In a statement released Thursday, Mike Wagner, managing director for Cargill’s starches, sweeteners and texturizers business in North America, was equally optimistic.
“This strategic partnership combines the strengths of both parties, paving the way for long-term reliability and viability of corn-based ingredients to supply our customers. We’re proud of our team members who have been instrumental in the success of this operation and our long-standing partnership with ProGold and the local corn growers for the past 25 years,” Wagner said.
While agreement terms are confidential, this was among the information released to Golden Growers members and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with regulations:
“ProGold will lease the facility to Cargill through Dec. 31, 2026,” Golden Growers stated. “For 2022 and 2023, lease payments will be $15 million, with ProGold committing $750,000 a year to infrastructure maintenance. For 2024-2026, lease payments will increase to $16 million with $500,000 a year to infrastructure maintenance.”
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said Thursday that the city is pleased with the announcement and what it means for the future.
“This is a long-term investment and a commitment to the Wahpeton corn milling facility,” Dale said. “I have been working with Rep. Alisa Mitskog, the local government representative from Cargill and a seasoned industry consultant on expanding the capabilities and opportunities at the Wahpeton facility.”
"Today’s announcement is great news for the Cargill employees, the local farmers and the Wahpeton community," Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, said. "The extensive work that we have done for procuring more natural gas supply to our area cannot be overlooked."
Mitskog, Dale and Stofferahn agree that the July 2021 announcement of the intent to build a new natural gas pipeline from Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton, was pivotal in ensuring recent forward motion.
“I give credit to the people of Wahpeton who have worked in making that pipeline possible, from the mayor to the city employees to Rep. Mitskog,” Stofferahn said. “They were actively involved all the way through and we must give credit where credit is due.”
Wahpeton is positioned to be a leader in value-added agriculture, Dale said.
“I would be remiss not to mention that we’ve had a very good, trusted partner in American Crystal Sugar over the last 28 years,” Stofferahn said. “We’re thankful for our past and looking very forward to our future.”
