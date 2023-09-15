To battle the rising costs of fertilizer and ongoing equipment costs, many producers and farmers are turning to technology.
Agri drones can be used for a variety of applications. Chemicals would be the most common use, said Arthur Erickson, an agro-drone expert and CEO of Hylio.
“Chemicals would be big, fungicides are a very popular usage for drones right now throughout the U.S. More and more customers seem to be doing fungicide applications because of fungus pressure on crops. After that, herbicides and insecticides are the next most popular applications. There is also a lot of cover crop seeding that producers do with these drones,” said Erickson.
Erickson added that it is a very fast growing market, in fact, he said it seems demand has had no end.
“We’ve had to double our production year after year since we started selling these drones back in 2019 and it’s still not enough to keep up with the market. We are already back up in terms of the ordering cue because the demand has been so intense,” said Erickson.
Erickson mentioned they will have to expand their building space and hire additional staff as the current demand continues and to catch up.
“That’s definitely one reason people look at drones, but also everything including fuel, tractors, parts and maintenance for tractors, maintenance for airplanes. It’s all getting more expensive. So these drones are not only going to let you utilize your inputs, your chemicals more frugally by targeting where they need to go spray but also the equipment itself is cheaper to buy and maintain. So you’re saving on both ends,” said Erickson.
Because a producer would be operating the drones themselves, Erickson said it is imperative that those interested in this type of technology become educated on what they need for their unique areas.
“There is a certification that does involve FAA rules and EPA stuff and on a state level, a producer would have to get their pesticide applicator’s license. The customer needs to decide what they need based on their area and several other factors, but legally you need to have licenses in place to operate these drones,” added Erickson.
According to the company’s website at hyl.io, “Agrosol, Hylio’s mission control software, is a Windows 10/11 compatible application. Any Windows 10/11 device that meets the benchmark stats can run Agrosol. We recommend using a laptop or tablet. This ground station will communicate with the UAS using a USB-powered, long-range radio telemetry modem. This modem operates between 902 and 928 MHz. Each UAS also comes with a hand-held transmitter-controller for manual control. This transmitter-controller operates on a 2.4 GHz frequency.”
Erickson stated that farmers are embracing creative solutions and that drones have emerged as a game-changer, revolutionizing traditional farming practices and significantly reducing costs associated with fuel and water consumption.