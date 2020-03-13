Redemption rates increase for aluminum

Wilkin County Board of Commissioners approved changes to the aluminum redemption rate for the month of April at their Tuesday, March 10 meeting in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Changes in the redemption rate for recycling aluminum typically happens for the month of April, in honor of Earth Day, to encourage citizens to recycle, Wilkin County Director of Environmental Services and Emergency Management Breanna Koval explained.
Koval typically sets the price for aluminum, however with current market conditions and a small profit margin, she would like to take a risk on increasing the redemption rate for aluminum to hopefully increase the volume of product that is brought in by the public and so she sought the board’s approval.
“I want to take a risk and I want your approval to take that risk to offer 20 cents (per pound) for anything under 100 pounds and 22 cents (per pound) for anything over 100 pounds,” Koval said.
In April 2019, the county was able to conservatively offer 15 cents per pound of aluminum recycled.
“It’s a substantial increase, but it would hopefully bring some product in that people have been hoarding so that we can get that product off the ground, wherever it is sitting, and get it shipped out while we still can,” Koval said.
MinnKota Recycling purchases the recycled aluminum from the county for 30 cents a pound and assured Koval they will continue to purchase the product even though they are not currently shipping it out. And so even with the significant increase in payout for recycling aluminum to citizens, the county will still be profiting 10 cents and 8 cents, respectively. The amount that is kept by the county is used to help offset the operating costs for the recycling facility.
“We budget $20,000 to shell out to individuals who recycle. Last year, we only paid out $9,000 so we didn’t even expend all of it from last year,” Koval said. “I’m comfortable with taking that risk if you guys are.”
“With this increase, $1,500 is what we are kind of risking here to be on cleaning up the county,” Commission Lyle Hovland said. “I’m willing to go through with this.”
Commissioners Neal Folstad, Eric Klindt, Dennis Larson and Jonathan Green agreed with Hovland and were in support of Koval’s recommendation.
Koval explained that the reason why she asked the board for permission rather than making the price adjustment internally is that “The goal of the Wilkin County Recycling program is to ultimately break-even between funds expended through operations costs/citizen aluminum redemption and funds brought in from selling our commodities. Increasing the aluminum redemption rate in April, depending on the amount of aluminum that is bought/sold, could upset the balance so there is a level of risk involved with price adjustments when the current market situation is so tight.”
