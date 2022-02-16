Redrawn legislative, congressional maps alter local districts

Wilkin County, Minnesota, is now in state Senate District 9 and state House district 9A, according to redrawn legislative maps released Tuesday, Feb. 15. Congressional District 7 — which includes Wilkin County — shrunk, losing its upper east territory, but gaining counties like Wadena and Morrison.
The maps are based on the results of the 2020 census and will direct the state’s elections for the next 10 years. A panel of five judges released the maps after the Minnesota legislature failed to agree on them by Tuesday’s deadline.
Since 2012, Wilkin County has been in Senate District 12, which also encompassed Traverse, Big Stone, Stevens, Pope and Grant counties and parts of Douglas and Stearns counties. House District 12A included Wilkin, Traverse, Big Stone, Stevens, Pope and Grant counties and half of Douglas and Pope counties.
The redrawn maps show Wilkin County in Senate District 9, which lost the southern counties of Big Stone, Stevens, Pope and Stearns and adopted Otter Tail County. House District 9 now includes Wilkin, Traverse, Grant counties and the western part of Otter Tail County.
The state is required to redraw legislative maps every decade to reflect population shifts. If a district shrinks, it means it has a larger population than in 2012.
“In accordance with the principle of population-based representation, these state legislative
districts must be substantially equal in population,” the panel’s ruling stated. “Minnesota’s total resident population after the 2020 Census is 5,706,494 people. Based on this number, the ideal population of a senate district is 85,172, and the ideal population of a house district is 42,586.”
Due to the changes, November’s election for state senators could include Otter Tail County candidates, and the House race may say goodbye to candidates in the former District 12A that no longer fit within the District 9A jurisdiction.
Filing for candidates runs from May 17-31, with the primary election on Aug. 9. Election Day is Nov. 8.
