Editor’s note: The latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines the great outdoors in the Southern Red River Valley. Our first installment looks into one of life’s simpler pleasures — fishing.
Give a man a fish, he’ll eat for a day. Teach a man to fish, he’ll lie about its size for the rest of his life — or however that old saying goes. Whether it’s sustenance for survival, a weekend hobby or anything in between, fishing is as prevalent as, well, anglers exaggerating the size of their catch.
Something so integral to many lives, also seems to be one of the most secretive practices around.
In an effort to report more thoroughly, we put out a call to local anglers for their input. However, one thing came through resoundingly clear; most don’t want to give up their best spots, with one person commenting “gotta keep them honey holes filled with honey.”
Newcomers may not be able to pry these top-secret locations out of skilled, fish-filled hands, but there’s more to fishing than just a spot. Before anyone thinks of carving out a spot on the riverbank or purchasing a boat to fish on one of the over 14,000 Minnesota lakes, it’s important to get acquainted with all the necessary rules, regulations and gear.
Due to fish populations, regulations have been placed on when and where folks can fish, how many they’re limited to catch and what gear is and isn’t permitted to use.
Getting started — Minnesota
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, nearly 10 types of fish are allowed to be caught during their respective seasons. Walleye, sauger, northern pike and largemouth bass are permitted to be caught between May 14, 2022 and Feb. 26, 2023.
Smallmouth bass can only be caught early with a season spanning May 14 — Sept. 11. Crappie, sunfish, rock bass, white bass, channel catfish, perch, whitefish, rough fish and smelt can all be caught year round with a continuous season. Lake trout can be caught in the summer, May 14 — Sept. 30, and the winter, Jan. 12 — March 31.
This year paddlefish don’t have an open season.
There is a limit to how many fish one can catch, which is generally different depending on the type.
Possession limit:
Northern pike — 10
Walleye and sauger — six combined
Largemouth bass and smallmouth bass — six combined
Crappie — 10
Sunfish — 20
Rock bass — 30
White bass — 30
Catfish — five combined
Perch — 20 daily, 40 in possession
Bullhead — 100
Whitefish no limit
Rough fish — no limit
Smelt — no limit
Lake trout — two
There are tons of details that go into each season and limit which can all be found at the Minnesota DNR website.
Getting started — North Dakota
Fishing in North Dakota is open all year round, except for a few specific areas, none of which are in Richland County. Over 20 species of fish and other aquatic animals are allowed to be caught in the state.
Possession limit:
Walleye, sauger, saugeye — three
Northern pike — three
Yellow perch — 40
White bass — 40
Bluegill — 20
Crappie — 20
Trout — six
Salmon — 10
Burbot — 20
Channel Catfish — five
Largemouth bass and smallmouth bass — 10
Muskellunge — one
Nongame fish — no limit
Legal live bait fish — 150
Leeches — 300
Smelt — five gallons
Frogs — 50
Salamanders — 50
Crayfish — 50
Snapping turtle — one annually
In-depth information on each species and special regulations can be found at the North Dakota Game and Fish website.
Licensing
In North Dakota, all residents and nonresidents over the age of 16 need a valid fishing license. Residents under the age of 16 can take a limit without a license while nonresidents need to be accompanied by anyone who has their own valid fishing license.
Just like a driver’s license, a fishing license must be in possession of the angler at all times. Unlike driver’s licenses, these are only valid for one year.
A resident can buy a license for $18 or less, depending on age, disability or veteran status. Folks can purchase a combination license for $52, which would let them hunt as well.
Nonresidents must pay a much steeper price, $48 for an individual license. Cheaper options are available for 10-day and three-day licenses for $38 and $28 respectively.
If any of these prices are too much, the state has six days designated for free fishing. Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, June 3-4, 2023, and Dec. 30-31, 2023.
In Minnesota, all residents and nonresidents over the age of 16 must have valid fishing licenses. Those residents under the age of 16 may fish without a license present; however, nonresidents under the age of 16 must fish with a guardian who has a valid license.
Youth, 17-18, licenses for residents will cost $5. General adult licenses can cost anywhere between $12-71 depending on the timeline of the license. Many other license additions are available and can be found at the DNR website.
Nonresidents face higher prices when they’re adults. Youth licenses are still $5 but the adult licenses range from $14-51 depending on the timeline of the license.
One stark difference between the two; residents can purchase a three-year license, while nonresidents can only purchase a seven-day license. Lifetime angling licenses are available for both, but will run hundreds of dollars.
The state has provided a few free fishing weekends each year including Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, Take a Kid Fishing Weekend and Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend. The previous two have already passed, but folks may fish without a license Jan. 14-16, 2023, if they’re with children under the age of 16.
Unfortunately, the two states do not have a license reciprocity, meaning you must fish on the bank on your state’s side of the Red River. To fish on the opposing riverbank you would need to go through the same steps above for nonresidents, however, only one license is needed if you fish in a boat on the river.
Once you know the season and type of fish you would like to catch and have a valid license in the state you plan to fish in, you can start obtaining gear. It’s important to research what kind of gear and bait is legal where you’re fishing. Some states have rules regarding a hook’s barbs or the type of live bait you can use.
Before buying anything, make sure to research if it’s allowed on the DNR or NDGF websites.
It’s a community
If you’re reading this, take a moment to think about why you like to fish. Is it the thrill of the catch, or maybe that secret family recipe you crave year round? For some, it’s about passing along their favorite pastime to the next generation.
For Tom Thielen, technology director at Breckenridge Public Schools, the sport took on new meaning when he saw the joy it brought his two children, Lincoln, 6, and Beau, 3. It’s one thing when you feel a fish bite your line, but it’s another seeing your child’s face light up when their line gets a tug.
“Two of my favorite experiences of the year were as Lincoln and I were panfishing at a family cabin and reeled in fish after fish during a feeding frenzy. We kept a variety of a couple dozen sunfish and bass,” Thielen shared. “Beau’s story takes the cake, though. On a beautiful afternoon, we tried our luck at Richels Park just south of Breckenridge. I cast a rod into what I thought was a perfect spot for Beau to try. No sooner had I cast, however, he demanded his dad surrender the pole. The second Beau took the rod, a sizable Largemouth Bass struck the line and he landed the gorgeous 4 pounder with only a little help from his old man.”
Fishing seems to be a family affair, or at least in my experience it is. You could probably find a picture of almost everyone in my family holding up a fish at one time or another. Looking back, I can see Thielen’s joy on my own father’s face.
While I have yet to find myself pictured with anything other than an ordinary lake trout, maybe I’ll coax some secrets out of the Twin Towns’ folks to catch a bass or two. Whether you’re casting a line for the first time or reeling in the “biggest” fish you’ve ever caught, fishing provides time to bond with the great outdoors.
