Three North Dakota zoos will open together on Saturday, May 9. They are Chahinkapa Zoo, Dakota Zoo and Roosevelt Park Zoo.
The zoos will open with safety considerations for the health and well-being for their visitors, staff and animals. Modifications to their operations will be required and will be evaluated routinely to assess the COVID-19 pandemic risk in their communities and to closely adhere to state recommendations, a release states.
The united opening reflects their united mission:
• Conserve wild things and wild places
• Provide exceptional animal care
• Offer educational connections and memorable moments for the communities
• Prioritize safety practices in an outdoor recreational setting
Zoos will open with a phased approach. Phase 1 will include a strict sanitation schedule, social distancing reminders, additional perimeters for at-risk animals and all interior buildings may be closed with limited rest area access and limited amenities.
All three regional zoos are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
