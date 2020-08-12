Zach Raknerud, Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate for North Dakota’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, considers himself a “regular, working class guy.”
Raknerud, 26, said he has a campaign staff of himself and one volunteer. A retail executive manager from Minot, North Dakota, Raknerud said he hoped his election would further an investment in the state’s working class population.
“I’m advocating for a return to the time where excess was taxed and the revenue was returned to all of us,” Raknerud said. “That’s not radical. That’s as American as apple pie.”
Taxing excess was done before, as a response to the Great Depression, Raknerud said. It could be done again and it could allow for universal health care, universal child care and other programs.
“I’m excited to join those in Congress who agree with this. That number is growing,” Raknerud said.
Raknerud is a first-time House candidate. He faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Libertarian candidate Steven Peterson. Armstrong, Raknerud said, has been inactive in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The role in Congress is to equip our local governments and states. At the start, I was advocating for universal payroll relief, which would have allowed us to maintain the economic dignity our our people and not have us in the position we’re in,” Raknerud said.
Raknerud also responded to President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum calling for a deferment of FICA taxes. These taxes fund Social Security and Medicare. Tying their repayment or permanent cut in 2021 to the president’s re-election campaign is unacceptable, Raknerud said.
“I will continue to advocate for the expansion of those popular programs, not to cut them,” Raknerud said. “I encourage the president to explore more substantial economic relief and investment in working families.”
Earlier in August, Rep. Armstrong visited Daily News and shared his platform, which include criminal justice reform and addiction reform. Daily News has reached out to Peterson to allow all of North Dakota’s U.S. House candidates equal time.
The most impactful moment of his campaign, Raknerud said, occurred during a meet and greet in Washburn, North Dakota.
“I spoke with a woman in the park who really has been left behind by the government. She’s battling breast cancer, is a type 1 diabetic and her company was disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” Raknerud said.
The woman is paying $1,000 a month through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) to keep her insurance, Raknerud said. She has a $3,000 deductible to meet.
“She has 2-3 months worth of money left in her savings before she’s stuck,” Raknerud said. “We’ve got to help America join our first world peer nations when it comes to caring for the population. It’s something we’ve been fighting for.”
With less than three months until Election Day, look to Daily News for coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
