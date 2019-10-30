Rehabilitation staff serves senior center

CHI St. Francis rehabilitation staff assisted in organizing medical equipment at the Wahpeton Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29
“The whole month of October is Physical Therapy Month and the rehabilitation staff at St. Francis chose to do a day of service at the Wahpeton Senior Center,” Marketing Manager at CHI St. Francis Mary Jacklith said.
The team went through the garage filled with crutches, wheelchairs, walkers, grabbers and other equipment to determine which equipment is in good shape, what needs to be repaired, or what should be disposed of.
“The staff (CHI St. Francis rehabilitation staff) will be using their expertise and knowledge to clean out the equipment and what the proper equipment is to have,” Deanna Nelson, office assistant at the senior center, said.
This Day of Service organized by the rehabilitation staff is the first year they have done this for the senior center.
These items are used for the senior center’s Equipment Lending Program. This program allows anyone in need to borrow equipment.
“It’s open to anyone that needs the service. It’s not necessarily for seniors and it’s not necessarily just for those in Wahpeton,” Nelson said.
The items are for short term of either 30- or 90-day use and require a deposit. The deposit amount varies depending on the item and duration being loaned out. The deposit will be returned in full when the equipment is returned to the office.
“It’s a great service. We as therapists recommend almost every patient at the hospital to use,” Director of Rehabilitation Services, OT, Tim Peterson said.
This program receives no funding for the equipment loaned out.
The center does ask, if possible, for a donation to be made to keep up to date equipment and in proper condition.
“The best part is, it’s a lending program. A lot of people like the fact that they can rent it from us and maybe they don’t have the money to purchase, but we’ll hold the cash or a check here and they would get that money back once it’s returned. It’s really helpful to a lot of people,” Nelson said.
October is National Physical Therapy Month to raise awareness about the benefits of physical therapy.
There was an internal recognition luncheon held on Oct. 21 for the rehabilitation staff at the hospital to honor their service.
