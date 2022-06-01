Relay for Life alongside National Cancer Survivors Month

“Carnival for a Cure,” the 2022 edition of Relay for Life, will coincide with the start of National Cancer Survivors Month.
From 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton will host cancer patients, survivors and supporters. This year’s event carries on the tradition of Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties, which raises funds to carry on the mission of the American Cancer Society (ACS).
“I find it especially interesting that June is National Cancer Survivors Month,” local Event Lead Carol Poppel said. “The American Cancer Society has a website, cancer.org/survivors, with so much information on programs and services, tips on healthy living and videos from and for survivors.”
Nearly 17 million people were living survivors of the 10 most prevalent cancer types as of Jan. 1, 2019, according to ACS. They included nearly 3.9 million females who had survived breast cancer and nearly 3.7 million males who had survived prostate cancer.
“The majority of cancer survivors, 67 percent, were diagnosed five or more years ago,” ACS stated. “Eighteen percent of cancer survivors were diagnosed 20 or more years ago. Nearly two-thirds, 64 percent, of cancer survivors are 65 years of age or older.”
While Carnival for a Cure takes place Friday, June 3, support of Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society and cancer research can happen year-round.
“Whether it’s fueling breakthrough research or providing essential services throughout someone’s cancer journey, our fundraising means a real difference in the fight against cancer,” according to ACS’ website.
There are approximately 1.5 million Relay for Life volunteers, according to ACS, Daily News previously reported. Nearly 2 million people worldwide take part in a Relay event. Since 1985, $8 billion has been raised for cancer research.
Community support has allowed for 490,000 complimentary rides to cancer treatment including through the Road to Recovery program, 500,000 nights of free lodging with Hope Lodges, 1.4 million calls to the 24-hour Cancer Helpline and 135 million visits to cancer.org, Daily News previously reported.
This month, Cancer.org will also publish the updated “Cancer Facts & Figures — Cancer Treatment & Survivorship.” ACS considers the information provided to be a tremendous resource, one that will hopefully educate and inspire action in communities.
“Our fundraising events are key to fighting for our mission and building a supportive cancer community,” ACS stated. “Our community events and patient services are funded entirely by donations.”
Online registration for Relay for Life is available by visiting www.relayforlife.org/richlandwilkinnd and searching for “Relay For Life of Richland Wilkin.” The local site also allows community members to check out participating Relay for Life teams and members. Contact Poppel at 701-403-9232 or poppelcarol@gmail.com for any additional information.
Donations to Relay for Life can also be dropped off at First Community Credit Union in Wahpeton, submitted through the American Cancer Society’s FUNdraising phone app or through any Relay for Life team member’s fundraising page.
“We’ve raised $18,011.71,” Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties announced Wednesday, June 1. “Our goal (is) $75,000. (We have) two days left.”
