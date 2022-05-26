Relay for Life holding full-scale ‘Carnival for a Cure’

Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties is making its return to hosting community-wide in-person events. Fifteen Relay teams to date are just as eager to continue the first against cancer.
“Carnival for a Cure,” a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will be held from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton. This year’s Relay for Life has no admission fee and is part of Blue Goose Days, taking place in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Participants walking in support of cancer research, patients, survivors, caregivers and compassion amid challenges will use the path that starts and finishes at the Hughes Shelter. They will be able to view Sculpture Park and the Prairie Rose Chapel and Prairie Rose Carousel buildings when not taking part in carnival fun.
The most recent Carnival for a Cure schedule includes:
• 3:30 p.m. — setup of team sites
• 5:30 p.m. — registration
• 6 p.m. — opening ceremony, including a lap exclusive to cancer survivors
• 6:15 p.m. — a lap exclusive to caregivers
• 6:30 p.m. — team introductions and photographs of laps and teams
• 7 p.m. — the carnival begins with team sites open for fundraising, carnival and yard games at park and zoo campsites and themed laps; the information booth will open for tickets for face painting by Painted Turtle and to provide passes to Chahinkapa Zoo; note: zoo passes are only for Relay for Life participants and will only be valid from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 3
• 7:30 p.m. — frozen t-shirt contest
“We encourage all cancer survivors to attend Relay for Life and be honored during the opening ceremony,” Event Lead Carol Poppel said. “The climactic Luminary ceremony is also especially meaningful.”
Kenzie Christensen, a cancer survivor, will share her story at 8:30 p.m. during Relay for Life. Christensen’s appearance will be followed by the 9:45 p.m. Luminary ceremony and 10:15 p.m. closing ceremony.
“Kenzie will share the story of her recent courageous battle with acute leukemia,” Poppel said.
Carnival for a Cure’s silent auction, which will conclude at 9 p.m. on the day of Relay for Life, is now open. Visit https://rflrichlandwilkin.ggo.bid/ for more information.
Online registration for Relay for Life is available by visiting www.relayforlife.org/richlandwilkinnd and searching for “Relay For Life of Richland Wilkin.” The local site also allows community members to check out participating Relay for Life teams and members. Contact Poppel at 701-403-9232 or poppelcarol@gmail.com for any additional information.
“We welcome any additional donated items for the auction,” Poppel said. “Anyone can make a donation or purchase a Luminary by contacting me.”
Donations to Relay for Life can also be dropped off at First Community Credit Union in Wahpeton, submitted through the American Cancer Society’s FUNdraising phone app or through any Relay for Life team member’s fundraising page.
“We’ve raised $7,444.01,” Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties announced Thursday, May 26. “Our goal (is) $75,000. (We have) eight days left.”
Poppel is optimistic about Carnival for a Cure and excited to utilize Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo.
“With a little luck in the weather department, I think this will be a very beautiful venue for the Relay for Life event,” she said. “We are inviting everyone from the community to come out and walk with us, cheer on our survivors during the opening ceremony, have dinner, play games and visit the zoo.”
