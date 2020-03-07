Relay for Life in less than a month

“Heroes of Hope,” the 2020 Richland-Wilkin Relay for Life, is coming to Wahpeton in less than a month.
The event is scheduled from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the Blikre Activities Center, North Dakota State College of Science. Twenty-one teams participated in the 2019 event, raising more than $78,000.
“Our heroes come in many formers,” Chairwoman Carol Poppel said previously. “We have our superheroes, as well as our military heroes. We also have our people who have shown heroics against cancer.”
This year, Relay for Life is once again setting a goal of raising $100,000. The website for team registration and individual donations is located at RelayForLife.org/richlandwikinnd.
“We’ve raised $13,943.30,” the website stated Friday, March 6. “(There are) 29 days left.”
Donations may be dropped off at First Community Credit Union, submitted through the Relay for Life website or given to a team member, Daily News reported in October 2019. The Relay for Life website includes a list of the 16 current teams, including last year’s top earner, 50 Shades of Brave.
“Captain Barb Hagstrom led her team to raise $15,702.50 for the American Cancer Society,” Daily News previously reported.
Heroes of Hope will include crowd-pleasing events and attractions such as a carnival from 4-7 p.m., dance performances, themed laps and a climbing rock wall between 4:30-6:30 p.m. The luminary ceremony, where participants walk through the darkened Blikre, is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Relay for Life is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2020.
“It all began in May 1985,” the American Cancer Society stated. “Dr. Gordon Klatt, a colorectal surgeon from Tacoma, Washington, decided he wanted to raise money for ACS.”
Because Dr. Klatt enjoyed marathons, he walked around the track at Baker Stadium, the University of Puget Sound, Tacoma. He did so for 24 straight hours.
“Throughout the night, friends paid $25 to run or walk 30 minutes with him. He walked approximately 83 miles and raised $27,000 for cancer research,” the society continued.
From there, Dr. Klatt thought about how other people could hold similar events in their own communities. Klatt, who had previously battled stomach cancer, passed at from heart failure at age 71 in August 2014.
“But his legacy lives on,” ACS stated. “He shaped an idea that started as one man walking and running a track and helped turn it into a global fundraising phenomenon.”
Money raised through Relay for Life goes to efforts including research, prevention programs and education and patient support programs.
The Blikre Activities Center is located at 1098 14th Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
Fundraising does not end at Relay for Life itself, but will continue through the summer. For more information, Poppel can be reached at mcpoppel@wah.midco.net, or 701-403-9232.
