Relay For Life returns as part of ‘Harvest Fest’

Relay For Life of Richland Wilkin, the annual American Cancer Society (ACS) benefit, will look a little different this year. Supporters, however, feel that it will be just as important as ever for cancer patients, survivors and families.
“We are partnering with the first ever ‘Harvest Fest,’ from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus in Breckenridge, Minnesota,” Janessa Storlie said. “The festivities will be held on the northeast side of the facility. We will take laps around the entire facility after the initial Survivor Walk is completed.”
Storlie is ACS’ senior development manager for North Dakota and South Dakota. She is excited to share information about Relay For Life and how it fits into Harvest Fest, which will take place during the afternoon of the 2023 Headwaters Days.
“Because of the Harvest Fest theme, any type of fall-themed decorations or costumes would be great. We will have a grassy area available for campsites. Electricity is hard to come by, so plan accordingly,” Storlie said.
Anyone wanting to register a Relay For Life team can do so by visiting https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY23NOR?pg=entry&fr_id=104144. As of Thursday, Aug. 17, eight teams have registered and more than $22,500 has been raised in the fight against cancer. Being part of a team is not mandatory for participating in Relay For Life. The entire community is welcome to remember and celebrate those who’ve died from, are facing or have survived cancer.
“Luminary bags are available by calling Carol Poppel at 701-403-9232 or sending a message to poppelcarol@gmail.com,” Storlie said. “They will be available at the event also.”
Relay For Life visitors are asked to bring their own tables and chairs. Hospital staff will prepare tacos in a bag, hot dogs and other for sale food items.
“Survivors will be honored with a box lunch served out of the hospital cafeteria from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9,” according to a notice for Relay For Life supporters. “Invitations have been sent and an RSVP is required to be eligible to participate. If you know someone who did not get an invite, please let the event lead know.”
More information is available on Facebook at “Relay For Life of Richland Wilkin."
“Join us for a fun family afternoon which includes a DJ, face painting, carnival games, food, a coin search, plants and mums for sale, a tour of ‘The Farm at St. Francis’ and lots of information about their services,” states the information Relay For Life supporters were given about Harvest Fest.