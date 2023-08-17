Relay For Life returns as part of ‘Harvest Fest’

Participants in the Survivors Walk which began the 2022 Relay For Life. This year's American Cancer Society benefit runs from 1-4 p.m. as part of Harvest Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Relay For Life of Richland Wilkin, the annual American Cancer Society (ACS) benefit, will look a little different this year. Supporters, however, feel that it will be just as important as ever for cancer patients, survivors and families.

“We are partnering with the first ever ‘Harvest Fest,’ from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus in Breckenridge, Minnesota,” Janessa Storlie said. “The festivities will be held on the northeast side of the facility. We will take laps around the entire facility after the initial Survivor Walk is completed.”

Kenzie Christensen speaks at the 2022 Relay For Life. The benefit continues remembering and celebrating cancer patients, survivors and families.


