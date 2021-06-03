Relayers continue seeking cancer-free futures

The American Cancer Society is seeking people who will “fund the future.”
Wednesday, June 9 is the official date for Relay for Life in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Supporting Relay, the American Cancer Society (ACS) and cancer research can happen year-round, however.
“For more than 35 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change,” ACS stated. “Even when facing the challenges of COVID-19, Relayers have found a way to fundraise for a future free from cancer.”
ACS has a mission of saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer.
“Whether it’s fueling breakthrough research or providing essential services throughout someone’s cancer journey, our fundraising means a real difference in the fight against cancer,” according to ACS’ website.
Local support fuels many aspects of ACS’ work, including cancer research, patient guidance and health equity. The American Cancer Society, like many organizations nationally and globally, was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and a less financially stable population.
“A generation of research depends on what we do right now,” ACS stated. “(We work) to be there for scientists at pivotal points in their career, to give them the support they need to keep great research going to to take their ideas from dream to reality.”
There are approximately 1.5 million Relay for Life volunteers, according to ACS. Nearly 2 million people worldwide take part in a Relay event. Since 1985, $8 billion has been raised for cancer research.
“Our fundraising events are key to fighting for our mission and building a supportive cancer community,” the society continued. “Our community events and patient services are funded entirely by donations.”
The donations continue a mission which began 75 years ago. Since 1946, the American Cancer Society has worked to “find more — and better — treatments, uncover factors that may cause cancer, and improve cancer patients’ quality of life.”
Community support has allowed for 490,000 complimentary rides to cancer treatment including through the Road to Recovery program, 500,000 nights of free lodging with Hope Lodges, 1.4 million calls to the 24-hour Cancer Helpline and 135 million visits to cancer.org.
“As a definitive and the most trusted source of accurate, scientifically proven cancer information, we give patients and caregivers the facts needed to help in their fight,” ACS stated.
On Wednesday, June 9, community members in Richland and Wilkin counties will walk to benefit ACS and cancer research.
“Unlike in previous years, walking will not be at a central location,” Daily News reported. “Relay teams are expected to take advantage of local paths, trails and sidewalks for their fundraising and support.”
