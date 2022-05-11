After years of an overwhelming caseload in the Wilkin County Attorney’s office, relief may finally be in sight. The Tuesday, May 10, Wilkin County Board meeting saw the group approve the hiring of an assistant county attorney in a 4-1 vote.
The caseload has been too high for a while, basically swamping the one-attorney, one-paralegal office. In 2020, previous Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem brought the concern to the county board about the growing caseload in his five-year tenure.
According to data Thunem provided, the caseload rose by over 200 cases between 2015 and 2020.
In the Oct. 19 county board meeting there were 202 open criminal cases according to previous Daily News reporting. Current Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud said those numbers remain about the same now.
In the same meeting, the board decided not to renew their contract with Breckenridge, Minnesota, meaning that misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor cases would now go through a city attorney, rather than the county’s. Felony and gross misdemeanor charges still come to the county attorney’s office.
Glasrud doesn’t feel like this change has made a dent in the caseload he has been saddled with since he began with Wilkin County. “The need for another attorney is there and has been consistent for the last few years,” Glasrud said.
District 1 Commissioner Eric Klindt said he feels like these changes should have eliminated a lot of the cases from the city that were originally being sent to the county. “I questioned if everything was being charged out when they didn’t need to be,” Klindt said.
That isn’t necessarily the case, according to Glasrud. “Most of the time law enforcement is charging anything out to the county it has probable cause and good evidence to prove the case,” he said.
Workplace stress can be common for any attorney, but being the only one in an office can put much more stress on their shoulders. For example, if Glasrud wanted to take a vacation, the county would have to outsource services from another county attorney’s office until he got back. They would be spending more money that’s not included in Glasrud’s salary.
This isn’t something new to Glasrud, either. He has over 10 years of experience in prosecuting, and his previous position as Big Stone County attorney saw him working in the same office setting; one attorney and one paralegal.
The caseload was smaller in Big Stone, but working in a similar environment puts Glasrud in a better position to assess the needs of Wilkin County. After about six months in his position, he brought the issue to the county board in their April 19 meeting.
They decided then that they would have the human resources department see what it would take to hire for this position. Stephanie Sandbakken brought the information back to the May 10 meeting informing the board that the assistant county attorney position would be considered Grade 23 with a minimum salary beginning around $68,000.
The money for this position will come from the county attorney’s budget for the year, Janelle Krump, Wilkin County auditor and treasurer, said in an email. “If they are going over budget towards the end of the year, a budget amendment will be made and it will be paid for with reserve funds.”
All commissioners, besides Klindt, voted to approve the hiring of an assistant attorney. Klindt cited his concerns about how this would affect the budget.
“I worry that we didn’t budget for this position this year,” Klindt said. “We had originally budgeted for an administrative assistant, but not for an attorney.”
The proposed administrative assistant salary was at least $40,000 less than the salary of the proposed assistant attorney at its minimum rate of pay.
Regardless, the majority opinion brought forward by Commissioner Neal Folstad and seconded by Commissioner Lyle Hovland, ruled in this decision and a posting for the position will be placed shortly.
“Anyone who applies must remember that they will be a public servant,” Glasrud said. “Someone who feels some commitment to serving the public, at the end of the day, will be the best candidate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.