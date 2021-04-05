Remaining areas without broadband access a challenge in MN

The Next Minnesota Economy is an ongoing series focused on the economic regrowth of the state after a year of regression. State officials will be hosting several virtual roundtable discussions about building an inclusive economy where everyone can succeed, reskilling Minnesota for the jobs of the future and creating good jobs that provide family-sustaining wages.
In the sixth of the series, Daily News examines broadband access and the difficulties of gaining statewide access.
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove described broadband as modern day plumbing, something every house needs in order to keep up with the fast-pace of today’s world.
In Minnesota, 92 percent of businesses and houses have access to a moderate level of internet service, but moderate access is not conducive to development and growth, Grove said. In rural Minnesota, 83 percent of businesses and homes have access to the minimum definition of broadband.
In his proposed budget, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz allocated $50 million to expanding the broadband grant program to increase those percentages, Grove said.
“It’s a great time for this conversation because not only are we in a legislative session, the federal government has put a lot of money into broadband too. We are navigating very unique and optimistic waters on this front,” he said.
Grove said access to broadband breaches all conversations about the state’s economy. Telehealth becoming a viable option for appointments, and schools and businesses being able to shift online have all massively impacted the economy.
Minnesota DEED Executive Director of Broadband Development Angie Dickinson said her office maps and measures statewide service each year, identifying needs. The mapping shows them which areas the state needs to invest in and what resources are available to individuals in those areas.
But getting broadband into lacking areas can be difficult, said Vince Robinson, CEO at Development Services, Inc. Geography and distance pose problems when it comes to remote areas of the state because every mile of fiber costs a set amount per space. The fewer people in a space, the more difficult it is to make a financial case for service providers to reach them, he said.
“These service providers cannot afford to do it on their own,” Robinson said. “That’s really the biggest issue: The folks that are left to serve are either hollowed out from activities that took place through other expansion programs … or they’re people that are on the fringes of service activities.”
Some communities are in what’s called a “donut hole,” where all of the surrounding areas were able to secure funds to attract providers. These communities are essentially left behind if they cannot afford or justify their being part of a provider expansion.
There are federal programs and a state program — the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program — that can help target those communities. Providers can make use of federal funding to expand their services, but they may be expanding “moderate” services, which are too slow to support day-to-day activities.
It’s key that the state and federal programs have high goals for broadband access and the money to incentivize providers to expand high-speed broadband, said Marc Johnson, director of the East Central Minnesota Education Cable Cooperative.
“It’s vital for them that that boost is there for them to be able to consider serving some of these areas,” Johnson said.
Grove said the state has a high goal of getting as close to 100 percent broadband access as possible. With additional federal dollars coming in, Grove said they plan to set the bar high for expanding access.
