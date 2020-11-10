Remembering the empty table on Veterans Day

In recognition of Veterans Day, observed Wednesday, Nov. 11, Daily News is sharing the story of the empty table tradition.
More than 41 years ago, in 1979, the American Legion urged the establishment of a national recognition day for prisoners of war (POWs) and missing in action individuals (MIAs). The Legion called for the day to be held on the third Friday of every September.
Six years later, American Legion Resolution No. 288 called for the designation of a POW/MIA empty chair at all official Legion meetings. A table set for one is also given a place of honor at official dinners, the Legion states. The tradition begins with a prayer.
“This table, set for one, is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner, alone against his or her suppressors,” the Legion states.
There is a white tablecloth, symbolic of the purity of the POW or MIA’s intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms. A single red rose is in a vase, signifying the blood they may have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of their beloved United States of America.
“This rose also reminds us of the family and friends of our missing comrades who keep the faith while awaiting their return,” the Legion continued. “The yellow ribbon on the vase represents the yellow ribbons worn on the labels of the thousands who demand, with unyielding determination, a proper accounting of our comrades who are not with us.”
The table is also set with food items. A slice of lemon on the plate reminds all of the POW-MIA’s bitter fate. Salt sprinkled on the plate reminds all of the countless fallen tears of families as they wait.
“The glass is inverted. They cannot toast with us this night. The chair is empty. They are not here,” the Legion stated.
A candle is placed on the table. It’s reminiscent of the light of hope which lives in the hearts of those on the home front.
“(We wish) to illuminate their way home, away from their captors, to the open arms of a grateful nation,” the Legion continued. “Let us pray to the supreme commander that all of our comrades will soon be back within our ranks.”
The prayer concludes with a call to remember and never forget the sacrifice of the POW-MIA and the hope that God will forever watch over and protect them and their families.
For more information on the American Legion, programs including youth outreach efforts like Boys State and baseball, services including troop and family support, and the empty table tradition, visit legion.org.
Daily News thanks the Twin Towns Area’s countless veterans for their dedicated service from America’s infancy through the present day.
