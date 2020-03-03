Jeremy Remily, Wahpeton, is the city’s new 2nd Ward councilman.
Remily’s appointment was unanimously approved Monday, March 2 by the Wahpeton City Council. The normally eight-member council had been reduced to five following three resignations in a nearly six-month span.
“I wanted to help the city out and am happy to give any input for the city I live in,” Remily said Tuesday, March 3. “I want to learn more about how the city works and keep the door open for the future.”
While Remily is not ruling out a future council run, he said he will not run in Wahpeton’s 2020 elections. His term of office is not expected to last past Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Remily is serving the final months of a expiring council term. Former 2nd Ward Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch resigned in September 2019 after more than 11 years in office. Remily said he contacted Mayor Steve Dale about the 2nd Ward position following the resignation.
“I had showed some interest in it when she had resigned. I talked to him again over the last couple of weeks. I said I’d love to have the opportunity to fill in for a short term,” Remily said.
Remily is both the owner and the investment and mortgage advisor of Great Plains Capital. A former president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Board, he currently serves as a board director.
With his chamber appointment, Remily becomes a member of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee. The traditionally four-member committee had two members as of Monday, at-large councilmen Perry Miller and Lane Wateland.
In addition to appointing Remily, the council accepted the resignation of former 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann. His resignation, effective Friday, Feb. 28, is because of changes with his job scheduling.
“While McCann isn’t moving from Wahpeton, he’ll have a five-day workweek outside the city for the foreseeable future,” Daily News reported. “He was elected to a four-year council term expiring in 2022.”
City ordinances require that McCann’s position be vacant for 15 days from his resignation. The ordinance is similar to North Dakota law, Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe said previously.
Once the 15-day limit has passed, the Wahpeton City Council can decide on having a special election to fill the vacant position or the position can be filled by appointment. If neither option is chosen, the 1st Ward Councilman position would be included on the Tuesday, June 9 election ballot.
Residents are reminded that the deadline to submit paperwork for running is 4 p.m. Monday, April 6. Voters will determine up to six out of eight council positions. As of March 3, five council races are confirmed, but there is the possibility of a 1st Ward Councilman race.
June’s ballot currently includes races for Wahpeton’s 2nd Ward, 3rd Ward and 4th Ward; two at-large council positions, two at-large park board positions and whether or not city minutes should continue to be posted in the official newspaper.
Each candidate’s petition must have the signatures of at least 10 percent of the number of qualified voters who voted for that office in the last city election.
The requirements are as follows:
• 1st Ward — a candidate must have at least 28 signatures
• 2nd Ward — a candidate must have at least 21 signatures
• 3rd Ward — a candidate must have at least 22 signatures
• 4th Ward — a candidate must have at least 29 signatures
• at-large council member — a candidate must have at least 76 signatures
• at-large park board member — a candidate must have at least 90 signatures
Candidates who wish to get on the ballot without circulating petitions may file a separate petition and/or certificate of nomination and a statement of interest, as well as pay a $50 filing fee. This is permitted by city ordinance, Daily News previously reported.
Jason Goltz, Wahpeton, is running this year as a 2nd Ward candidate. In January, he inquired about being appointed to office, but was turned down.
“I know there were concerns about possible candidate favoritism if I was appointed,” Goltz said. “I understand that. I know Jeremy said he isn’t running this year. If he was running, that would be different.”
Goltz has submitted his paperwork and is ready to run.
“I’m all in,” he said.
Former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht resigned in January from his position. He did so because he was no longer a 3rd Ward resident. Earlier this year, Lambrecht said he was considering running as an at-large council candidate.
Remily’s appointment means that two out of Wahpeton’s four wards do not currently have specific council representation. At-large council members represent the entire city population.
Measure One, which proposed to reduce the city council size from nine total members to seven, eliminate voting wards and have the mayor as a voting council member, was defeated in June 2018.
The Wahpeton City Council holds 5 p.m. meetings on the first and third Monday of the month at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. Council committee meetings are regularly held at either 12 p.m. or 5 p.m. on the month’s second and fourth Monday and Tuesday.
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in the Twin Towns Area, North Dakota and nationwide.
