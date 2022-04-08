Shana Remily, a first grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School and longtime supporter of Richland Wilkin Kinship, received the 2022 Mentor of the Year award Thursday, April 7.
Remily was one of nearly two dozen Kinship mentors, board members and supporters attending the ceremony and dinner at Harvest Outreach Church, Wahpeton. Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen, Assistant Director Alyssa Urlacher and guests were thankful for people like Dan and Marsha Ceminski, who provided a ribs meal with all the fixings, as well as Remily and her fellow mentors.
“It was very unexpected, but I’m very honored,” said Remily, who attended with her husband, Jeremy. “I love being a Kinship mentor. I love my mentees. I would take them all if I could. It’s just the most fun I’ve ever had with kids other than my own in my classroom. I’m just so honored and Rebekah and Alyssa are superheroes.”
Remily received her honor and a gift package, Urlacher said, because of her positive energy and the fun, encouraging relationship she has with her two current mentees. Soon after, Christensen herself received a surprise flower basket, followed by a standing ovation.
“Kinship would not be Kinship without the person standing next to me,” Urlacher said. “Rebekah took this position in 2006 and has been pouring her heart into these kids and this community for over 15 years. She has a knack for seeing and bringing out the best in people. Her relational and communications skills have taken this program to an entirely new level of success.”
Now that the year’s top mentor has been honored, Richland Wilkin Kinship is preparing for a summertime favorite. The 16th Annual Kinship Amazing Race will be held Thursday, June 2.
Competitive and non-competitive participants of all ages, as well as the Twin Towns Area community, annually thrill to the spectacle and excitement of Kinship’s event, formatted similarly to TV’s “Amazing Race.” This year, Daily News is joining the businesses and organizations that will sponsor an activity.
We invite the public to donate prom and children’s party dresses, which will be accepted at our office, 601 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton. All sizes are welcome. The dresses do not necessarily have to be gently used — as many as possible will be re-donated following the Amazing Race — but please, no items with significant stains.
More information about this year’s Amazing Race, “Carnival for a Cure,” this year’s Relay for Life celebration on Friday, June 3 and the 2022 Blue Goose Days Celebration on Saturday, June 4, is forthcoming.
“There could not possibly be a better fit for the role of Kinship director than Rebekah,” Urlacher said.
Daily News congratulates Remily, Christensen and all Richland Wilkin Kinship supporters.
