Shana Remily’s first grade students at Wahpeton Elementary School are this year’s Coins for Wishes champions.
The class raised $583.74, a substantial amount of the $2,679.10 the entire school raised for Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Because of their generosity, the first graders were personally thanked and given treats Friday, Jan. 20 by Wish Granters Amy Cookman and Diana Hermes.
“Has anybody heard of Make-A-Wish? Do you know what we do?” Cookman asked.
Youth learned about the internationally known charitable organization and how their participation in the seventh annual Coins for Wishes drive makes a difference. Wishes are available to youth between ages 2-18 and can include anything from a trip to an experience to an improvement. The average wish costs $7,500 and Wish Kids can be nominated by parents, family members, medical personnel and even the kid with a wish.
“All the money that we collect goes to the state of North Dakota’s Make-A-Wish,” Cookman said. “It goes to kids who have been sick and need a little pick me up.”
“Remember when we talked about doing good things for other people?” Remily asked her students. “This is what we were donating the money for. To make someone’s dream come true.”
Cookman has both pride in Wahpeton students and the satisfaction of being recognized for her own service to Make-A-Wish North Dakota.
“January’s #VolunteerOfTheMonth is Amy Cookman,” the organization stated. “Amy has been a dedicated volunteer since 2014 and has done everything from wish granting, fundraising, event planning and more to help further our mission in her community. We are so grateful to have her on the Make-A-Wish team.”
“Designer Purse Bingo,” a Make-A-Wish North Dakota fundraiser, will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Hankinson Community Center in Hankinson, North Dakota. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Bingo packets cost $35 each, Daily News previously reported. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, including updates on events and opportunities, contact Cookman, Hermes and Wish Granter Kaycee Fuder through social media.
“It’s just a nice fundraiser. It teaches kids about helping others and brings a little awareness of Make-A-Wish to the community,” Cookman said about Coins for Wishes.