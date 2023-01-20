Shana Remily’s first grade students at Wahpeton Elementary School are this year’s Coins for Wishes champions.

The class raised $583.74, a substantial amount of the $2,679.10 the entire school raised for Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Because of their generosity, the first graders were personally thanked and given treats Friday, Jan. 20 by Wish Granters Amy Cookman and Diana Hermes.



