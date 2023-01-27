Rep. Backer introduces bill for Infinity Center funding

Minnesota Rep. Jeff Backer, R-9A, has introduced a bill into the State House of Representatives that, if passed, would allocate $11 million in grant funding to the city of Breckenridge to design, construct and furnish a community center.
The Infinity Center project was proposed in May 2021, in the spirit of drawing more folks into the area and giving them a reason to stay. This community center is slated to include a children’s discovery center, two basketball courts, a trampoline park and a hockey arena, Daily News previously reported.
The estimated cost for the building would be $19.8 million and would be built in the former Mycogen Seeds building, Daily News previously reported.
In November 2022, the Wilkin County Commissioners unanimously carried a resolution that would provide a written pledge for up to $5 million in funding for the project. This support is conditional upon a three-to-one ration for matching funds. For example, if the Infinity Project only secured $12 million in funding, Wilkin County would only have to pay out $4 million.
The funds that would come from the county will draw from the Metro Flood Diversion Authority settlement, and expire by December 2025, if the project has not been started.
With a possible $11 million from the state, Infinity Center backers would only need to secure an additional $4 million in funding to receive the full amount of assistance from the county.
The bill was referred to the Committee on Capital Investment on Monday, Jan. 23, and hasn’t seen any action since. The committee meets at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays each week.
According to the committee’s website, there are 204 pieces of legislation that have been referred to it since Jan. 5, and have not moved on yet.
