Rep. Backer introduces bill for Infinity Center funding

 Daily News file photo

Minnesota Rep. Jeff Backer, R-9A, has introduced a bill into the State House of Representatives that, if passed, would allocate $11 million in grant funding to the city of Breckenridge to design, construct and furnish a community center.

The Infinity Center project was proposed in May 2021, in the spirit of drawing more folks into the area and giving them a reason to stay. This community center is slated to include a children’s discovery center, two basketball courts, a trampoline park and a hockey arena, Daily News previously reported.



