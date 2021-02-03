The North Dakota Legislative Session is already on the 20th day. The incredible pace of the schedule is much like my previous two sessions, with one exception. The new technology system which is now in use allows internet access right to the committee hearing rooms. It is nothing less than amazing.
Public access to the legislative process has never been more transparent. Persons interested in testifying but unable to appear before the committees in person are able to join virtually via ZOOM. Anyone can watch live from their electronic devices virtually from anywhere.
This session I serve on the Human Services Committee and on the Agriculture Committee. In the Ag Committee this week we heard House Bill 1222 which is an “old friend." This bill proposes the state license producers for the sales of raw milk and raw milk products. There are many benefits from drinking raw milk but there are also risks to consider.
House Bill 1329 deals with new federal regulations for seed labeling, germination tolerance, permits and certification, and licensure of non-resident seed dealers.
House Bill 1444 proposes to permit historic horse race betting. This one has been run around the track a time or two also. The bill would bring a huge expansion of slot machine type casinos into our state. The proposed slot machines pay out at a higher percent than traditional charitable gambling machines. At the same time, they distribute a much lower percentage of the proceeds to charity. These casinos would compete with charitable gaming in North Dakota. There are only so many dollars in people's pockets to spend on these forms of entertainment. ND Gaming could be left holding the “empty” bag.
The Human Services committee has already heard some controversial bills. House Bill 1118 deals with declaration of disasters and states of emergency. These relate to public health and requests for extension of a state of emergency. There was testimony both in support of and in opposition to this bill. One concern was that FEMA funds might be lost if the state of emergency is ended in North Dakota before it ends nationally. There was uncertainty of that happening.
House Bill 1298 relates to participation in athletic events being exclusively for males and females. This bill is about protecting girls and women athletics programs. It secures protection of title 9 provisions, for an even playing field and for equal opportunity for female athletes. I do support this bill.
Several bills have been introduced dealing with vaccination. I am prime sponsor on House Bill 1268. It was drafted in response to individuals and parents who are concerned about forced vaccinations. The bill would require a vaccination information statements (VIS) be provided before an individual or parent is asked to grant permission for vaccination. It also asks prohibits use of tactics that threaten, coerce, or intimidate in an effort to persuade a patient or in the case of a minor, parents to receive a vaccine.
ND state law provides for an exemption for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons. HB 1268 requires an exemption form be made readily available. The concern parents share was that during a “danger of” an outbreak, exemptions can be revoked by the North Dakota Health Officer. The bill was voted out of committee with a do not pass recommendation by a vote of eight in favor and six opposed. It still has a chance to be passed when it comes before the full chamber.
I am prime sponsor on House Bill 1181, related to fitness to proceed in court for individuals who lack competency. This bill is the result of extensive study and work by the North Dakota Task Force on Mental Illness. I serve on this select committee. This bill addresses the fitness of an individual to proceed in a court of law and assessment of competency.
I also sponsored House Bill 1354 which was introduced on February 2 in the Human Services Committee. HB 1354 proposes a Commission on Guardianship be established to help resolve a longstanding shortage of guardians in North Dakota. This severe shortage of guardians in the state has persisted for well over 30 years. It is hoped this bill will help resolve that shortage.
By far the most controversial so far is House Bill 1415. This bill would legalize assisted suicide in North Dakota. I think that will send a very bad message to those who feel they are a burden on others. The stressful year we have gone through tested the resiliency of each of us. It has been especially hard for the weak and vulnerable. We can send a much better message by offering help and compassion rather than to offer assisted death.
