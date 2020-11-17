Political, education and human services leaders in North Dakota District 25, Richland County, North Dakota and Wahpeton are mourning two men who served the area for a combined more than half-century.
Former North Dakota state Rep. Clark Williams, D-District 25, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at age 78. He served in the North Dakota House from 1983-1988 and 2003-2014. Former North Dakota state Sen. Russell Thane, R-District 25, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at age 94. He served in the North Dakota Senate from 1971-2006.
District 25’s current delegation includes state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, both R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25. The three legislators spoke about Williams and Thane as men, individuals and leaders.
“(Williams) was an impactful and very effective teacher, principal and legislator,” said Mitskog, first elected in 2014. “He had a unique style and approach that garnered the respect from his students and fellow colleagues in the North Dakota House. I will be forever grateful for the influence he had on my life.”
District 25 has lost two great leaders in the last week, Mitskog said. North Dakota has greatly benefitted from both Williams and Thane’s leadership.
Luick, first elected in 2010, recalled getting to know both Williams and state Rep. John Wall, R-District 25. Wall died in office in 2014. Later that year, Schreiber Beck was elected.
“Transitioning into the legislative environment was daunting to say the least, but both Clark and John helped me feel comfortable and at ease while I learned the process,” Luick said. “We worked as a team for the benefit of District 25 and I was told many times that because of the respect and understanding that the three of us had for each other and the system, District 25 was the best represented district in the entire state of North Dakota.”
Williams, Luick said, was a wonderful friend, confidant and leader. Never shy about sharing ideas to strengthen the language or flow of a meaning, Williams was also thoughtful and caring.
“Most importantly, he was always willing to listen. My heartfelt prayers go out to Gail and the rest of the Williams family. May all of your great memories of Clark live on forever,” Luick said.
While Luick was not a legislator during Thane’s time in office, he has known of Thane’s humanity and love for his wife and family.
“His love for humanity led him to become involved with the Red River Human Services Foundation. My sincere thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of this public servant,” Luick said.
Schreiber Beck, who enjoyed many conversations centered around aviation with Thane, recalled his work ethic. He and Williams were both highly respected and dedicated to both District 25 and North Dakota, she said.
“Clark was a mentor to me and hundreds of others through his career in education,” she said. “He was always tactful and fun to converse with.”
Perry Miller, recently re-elected to the Richland County Board of Commissioners, knew both Thane and Williams.
“Russ was a devoted family man and genuinely nice person who cared about others. He had courage and wasn’t afraid to stand up to his own party if he felt he was right. You could disagree with Russ, but he was always respectful and kind,” Miller said.
Williams’ 48 years in education included 32 years as a teacher at and eventually principal of Wahpeton High School. In 2019, he was inducted into the Wahpeton Public Schools Hall of Fame.
“I was fortunate to have excellent superintendents and faculty members,” Williams said.
Williams’ reputation preceded himself to any student, Miller recalled. While Williams was known as a tough teacher, he was also known as fair, compassionate, passionate and excellent.
“He was an incredibly strong man,” Miller said. “I remember him armwrestling a kid in the class above us who was a bodybuilder. After a long battle, as I recall, Clark won. He had a unique style of discipline that was extremely effective, a combination of grit and compassion.”
Everyone who met Williams — and especially those who had him for a teacher — were better because of it, Miller said.
Williams was a giant in education not only for Wahpeton but all of North Dakota, Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said. Clooten recalled Williams’ incredible ability to connect with people.
“Whether he was disciplining you for something you did or acknowledging you for an accomplishment, Clark was able to better his relationship with you,” Clooten said.
Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson agreed, saying Williams was willing to do anything for youth, teachers and families.
Dr. John Richman, president of North Dakota State College of Science, spoke about the passings of both Williams and Thane.
“Representative Williams was a true advocate for NDSCS and our mission,” Richman said. “He was a tireless champion of education at all levels, which is evident through the many positive impacts he had on NDSCS, our community and our state. Senator Thane was a dedicated public servant who advocated for NDSCS and our community. His commitment to his constituents was remarkable; his work left a lasting positive impression on our community and our state.”
Pam Erlandson is community services director for the Red River Human Services Foundation. She said both Thane and Williams were dedicated to serving all people, including those with intellectual and physical disabilities.
“Sen. Thane served District 25 for many years and grew in his knowledge of human services and supports for people with disabilities,” Erlandson said. “He worked closely with many people to improve funding for human services and helping people to move into community life from the ND Life Skills & Transition Center in Grafton, North Dakota. This enabled many people with disabilities to become productive working members of their chosen communities. What a positive difference that made in so many people's’ lives.”
Thane’s funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 17 in Wahpeton. A private family service for Williams will be held Friday, Nov. 20 in Wahpeton. Arrangements for both men were entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.