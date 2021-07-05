Repairs, not replacement, recommended for Wahpeton vehicle

With a 3-0 vote, the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee is recommending the city council approve repairs for a public works vehicle.
A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1/2-ton 4x4 regular cab pickup regularly driven by Public Works Superintendent Steve Fehr had its camshaft assembly go out of service, committee members learned Tuesday, June 29.
“Smith Motors diagnosed the issues and said a new rebuilt motor will need to be put in,” Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski wrote. “To put in a long block (everything but the fuel system, intake and exhaust, electrical components, power steering, air conditioning compressor, etc.) is quoted at $6,100.”
Delivery time for the motor, as of June 29, was 4-6 weeks. The truck had 99,000 miles on it to date.
“Steve just happened to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado 4x4 1/2-ton regular cab work truck at Dakota Chrysler with 8,200 miles on it for $28,995,” Miranowski said. “The Kelley Blue Book (value for) the S06-1 is in the $5,600 range.”
Public works committee members were asked it they would prefer repairs for the current truck or replacing it with the work truck.
“A ‘work truck’ means there’s no bells or whistles in it — there’s no electric windows, but the old crank windows,” Miranowski said.
Fehr, as of June 29, was driving one of the city of Wahpeton’s other vehicles for work purposes. The public works superintendent’s truck, according to Miranowski, puts on as many miles as any other city truck.
“He’s looking at running crews, looking at projects and trying to stay ahead of the crews, as well as the part-timers,” Miranowski said.
Funding for city vehicles largely comes out of Wahpeton’s capital improvements budget, public works committee members learned. The $6,100 allocation would exceed the public works department’s current general fund budget.
“I’m having a hard time digesting a brand new pickup, with 8,200 miles, (to replace) something that is used for transportation — it’s not what I call one of our ‘work’ vehicles. It doesn’t haul things,” said Tiana Bohn, committee chair and 3rd Ward councilwoman.
Bohn said she was leaning toward recommending a repair rather than a replacement. Doing so would allow Wahpeton to at least be frugal with its spending.
“We don’t have strong feelings about this either way,” Miranowski said. “We just wanted to let you know that this happened.”
Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, and Councilman at-large Kelly McNary also voted to recommend the repairs. Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward councilman, was absent from the committee meeting.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Wahpeton City Hall.
