While America waits to find out who won the U.S. presidency, results are clearer for two of North Dakota’s top offices.
Incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford were re-elected Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to initial results from the North Dakota Secretary of State. The Republican pair are scheduled to be re-inaugurated Tuesday, Dec. 15 for a second four-year term.
“We are grateful every day to serve the citizens of the state we love,” Burgum stated on Election Night. “We’re deeply honored to be re-elected to serve all the citizens of North Dakota.”
A total of 356,469 votes were cast in North Dakota’s gubernatorial race, according to the secretary of state’s office. While results won’t be canvassed until mid-November, current data shows the Republicans comfortably led their race.
Burgum and Sanford received 234,741 votes, or 65.85 percent of the total vote, initial results state. The Democratic-Nonpartisan League team of Dr. Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig received 90,445 votes, or 25.37 percent total.
Write-in gubernatorial votes accounted for 17,498 total, or 4.91 percent of the results. The Libertarian team of DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek accounted for 13,785 votes, or 3.87 percent of the results.
In Richland County, North Dakota, the Burgum-Sanford team received more than 70 percent of the vote. Initial results state the Republicans received 5,419 out of 7,703 local gubernatorial votes. Lenz and Vig received 1,948 local votes, or more than 25 percent total. Hendrickson and Voytek received 234 votes, just over 3 percent, while write-in candidates received 102 votes, just over 1.30 percent.
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., also won re-election Tuesday. In Richland County, he received 5,236 votes out of 7,621 cast, or nearly 69 percent of the local vote. Zach Raknerud, the Democratic-Nonpartisan candidate, received 2,110 votes, or nearly 28 percent of the local vote. Libertarian Steven Peterson received 271 votes and write-in candidates received four votes, accounting for less than 4 percent.
Armstrong also received nearly 69 percent of the 354,595 votes cast in North Dakota’s U.S. House of Representatives election. He received 244,460 votes, compared to Raknerud’s 97,603 votes (more than 27.50 percent), Peterson’s 11,980 votes (nearly 3.40 percent) and write-in candidates’ 552 votes (less than 0.20 percent).
Elected to a second two-year term, Armstrong currently serving as part of the 117th United States Congress. The U.S. House is scheduled to begin its holiday break Thursday, Dec. 10, with the 117th Congress convening the week of Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump was re-elected to a second four-year term or former Vice President Joe Biden was elected was not determined as of press time Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Daily News will continue to follow all election updates.
