Republicans re-elected or elected to ND state offices

North Dakota is remaining a Republican-led state, according to initial election results.
While canvassing will come later in November, there are expected to be few changes from results shared Tuesday, Nov. 3 by the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office. North Dakota voters reportedly elected and re-elected Republicans to several state offices.
Daily News, as a public service, looks at how things broke down statewide and in Richland County, North Dakota.
State Auditor
Incumbent Joshua Gallion, R-N.D., was re-elected over Patrick Hart, the Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate. In Richland County, Gallion received nearly 67 percent of the vote. Statewide, Gallion received nearly 68 percent.
State Treasurer
Thomas Beadle, R-N.D., was elected over Mark Haugen, Dem.-NPL. In Richland County, Beadle received nearly 66 percent of the vote. Statewide, Beadle also received nearly 66 percent.
Insurance Commissioner
Incumbent Jon Godfread, R-N.D., ran in an uncontested race. In Richland County, Godfread received more than 98 percent of the vote, with 121 write-in votes. Statewide, Godfread received nearly 98 percent of the vote, with 6,798 write-in votes.
Public Service Commissioner
Incumbent Brian Kroshus, R-N.D., was re-elected over Casey Buchmann. In Richland County, Kroshus received nearly 67 percent of the vote. Statewide, Kroshus received nearly 68 percent of the vote.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Incumbent Kirsten Baesler was re-elected over Brandt Dick for the nonpartisan office. In Richland County, Baesler received more than 67.50 percent of the vote. Statewide, Baesler received more than 59 percent of the vote.
Measures
Both of North Dakota’s constitutional measures flopped on Election Night. Measure 1, relating to the state board of higher education, was defeated with nearly 75 percent of the vote in Richland County and nearly 73 percent of the vote statewide. Measure 2, related to initiated constitutional amendments, was defeated with more than 64 percent of the vote in Richland County and nearly 62 percent of the vote statewide.
Kylie Oversen, chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League, said the party will always fight for working families statewide.
“We will continue to hold the governor, statewide officials and the NDGOP-controlled legislature accountable, especially as North Dakota faces the deepening public health and economic crisis,” Oversen said.
