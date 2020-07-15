Gov. Tim Walz (DFL-Minn.) extended the peacetime emergency in Minnesota last week, saying it will provide Minnesota with the flexibility to respond to the rapidly evolving situation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Including Minnesota, 49 out of the 50 states remain in a COVID-19 state of emergency.
While Walz said that the peacetime emergency has provided tools to save lives and mitigate the devastating impacts from the pandemic, Republicans in the state Legislature said the move was unnecessary and constituted an executive power overreach.
“It’s wrong,” Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Battle Lake) said. “Back in March when this started, the first two weeks I agreed with him, but since he extended it, I disagree with him. We need to take a regional approach.”
The governor’s office released a statement that said Minnesotan’s health and safety are Walz’s first priority.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Gull Lake) said that he doesn’t think Minnesota’s democratic governor should continue with emergency powers.
“We have all the personal protection equipment we need, we have everything in place and if you look at the number of people that need the ICU beds and the number of people that are dying, it has dramatically dropped over the last month or so,” Gazelka said in a press conference.
The governor’s release stated that since Walz declared the emergency, Minnesota has been able to take strong steps to respond and provide relief for COVID-19 by “by enhancing protections for veterans in our veterans’ homes, activating the National Guard to assist in relief efforts, partnering with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to launch a statewide testing strategy to test all symptomatic people, and providing economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic.”
“No individual is smart enough to handle this on his or her own. We need a regional approach. It does not need to be a one size fits all. Right now we don’t have a third branch of government, we have one branch of government acting like an emperor,” Backer said. “Death rates are not as high. We have more cases because we are testing more. We know that density plays a role in this. Yes, Minneapolis-St. Paul should look at doing it differently than Wilkin County or Traverse County.”
Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday, July 15 that 578 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 43,742. A total of 38,179, approximately 87 percent of those who tested positive, has recovered from the virus to the point of no longer needing isolation. A total of 1,518 Minnesotans have died with COVID-19, an increase of eight from Tuesday. Approximately 1,180 of those have resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The state has completed nearly 800,000 tests.
Wilkin County has a total of 23 who have tested positive and three COVID-19 related deaths, Otter Tail has 123 cases and one death, Clay County has 632 cases and 38 deaths, and Traverse County has eight cases and no reported deaths.
The Department of Health does not provide information regarding counties that have active or recovered cases, only cumulative cases.
“He has tough decisions to make, but he doesn’t have to make them alone,” Backer said.
