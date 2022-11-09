While Republicans maintained control in Congressional District 7 and Legislative District 9, Democrats narrowly pulled ahead throughout the state, taking control of the State Senate to un-split the state’s government. The midterm election saw some firsts including the first transgender legislator in the State House of Representatives and three women, became the first Black women elected to the State’s Senate.
Incumbent Michelle Fischbach-R will be continuing in the U.S. House of Representatives for her second term. The Trump-endorsed candidate held firmly onto the 7th district, doubling the votes both of her competitors gained combined. With all precincts reporting, Fischbach is projected to win her race with 66.95% of the vote.
Her competitors Jill Abahsain-DFL and Travis “Bull” Johnson-Legal Marijuana Now only earned 27.61% and 5.37% of the vote respectively. Johnson gained the most votes for his party among all district races.
In the 9th district, Rep. Jordan Rasmusson-R has picked up a victory and will take a seat in the State’s Senate in January. The Otter Tail Republican gained 62.74% of the vote, beating out DFL-challenger Cornel Walker by nearly 14,000 votes.
“It is a great privilege to be given the opportunity to serve our communities at the state capitol, and I am humbled to have earned the trust of the people in Senate District 9,” Rasmussen stated in an email. “I want to congratulate my opponents for running robust campaigns. Whether you voted for me or not, I will work hard to serve you in the Minnesota Senate.”
Interestingly, this race had the most write-in votes cast among every race in the entire state. Write-in candidates gained more than 3,500 votes in the 9th district. The only race with write-in votes coming close to the district’s number is Congressional District 5, which has more than seven times the voters registered.
“Our strategy from the beginning was to talk to people in the district,” Rasmusson said. “We knew if we got out in front of the voters we would be successful.”
District 9A saw a less competitive race with incumbent Jeff Backer-R taking the nomination with 66.30% of the vote. His competitor Nancy Jost-DFL, took in about half the votes of Backer. This will mark Backer’s fifth term in the state’s legislature.
Even though Republicans won big in local districts, they haven’t garnered enough support to hold onto the senate or flip any statewide spots. For the first time in nearly 10 years, Democrats have complete control of state government.
Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz-DFL won his bid for a second term against Scott Jensen by nearly 200,000 votes. Even if every vote for all other gubernatorial candidates went to Jensen, he wouldn’t have pulled ahead of Walz.
Incumbent Steve Simon-DFL also won another term as the Minnesota Secretary of State. Gaining more votes than Walz, Simon held 54.53% of voters’ support.
The races for attorney general and state auditor were much closer with each incumbent leading by less than one percentage point.
Julie Blaha-DFL has narrowly been declared state auditor-elect to serve another term. However, her win saw her less than 10,000 votes away from Republican challenger Ryan Wilson. Blaha took 47.47% of the vote to Wilson’s 47.13%.
The two pro-legal cannabis candidates Will Finn and Tim Davis garnered more than 100,000 votes collectively.
The tightly-contested Attorney General slot saw incumbent Keith Ellison-DFL hold onto the spot for his second term, by less than one percentage point. His challenger Jim Schultz-R, took the majority in most counties, but was edged out by Ellison by around 20,000 votes.
“Although the race for Attorney General has not been formally called, the results are now clear, and I plan to call Attorney General Ellison later today to congratulate him on his reelection,” Schultz stated in an email.
All results are considered preliminary until they have been canvassed by election officials throughout the state.
