While Republicans maintained control in Congressional District 7 and Legislative District 9, Democrats narrowly pulled ahead throughout the state, taking control of the State Senate to un-split the state’s government. The midterm election saw some firsts including the first transgender legislator in the State House of Representatives and three women, became the first Black women elected to the State’s Senate.

Incumbent Michelle Fischbach-R will be continuing in the U.S. House of Representatives for her second term. The Trump-endorsed candidate held firmly onto the 7th district, doubling the votes both of her competitors gained combined. With all precincts reporting, Fischbach is projected to win her race with 66.95% of the vote.



